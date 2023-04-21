Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. This week we’re looking at some fresh arrivals and interesting news from independent retailers around the country.

New in

Thom Morison’s new collection is here

We’re always interested to see what designer Thom Sussex puts out each season; he loves clothes — beautiful fabrics, considered details, and wearability — and it shows in his wares. The brand’s autumn-winter 2023 collection has just been released. Particularly nice is a very versatile, keep-forever oversized shirt (pictured) that comes in a soft, moody variegated check: a yarn-dyed cotton plaid, deadstock from Japan. A unisex piece, it would look great with office-grey suit pants. Its grungy 1990s feeling can also be seen on a ribbed knit vest and the loose-fit trousers that have won the brand many converts. Find it all online, of course (where there are still some sale bargains to be had), but even better, head into his Grey Lynn space to see and, importantly, feel it for yourself. 598 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Vivacious new vintage at Bizarre Bazaar

Te Whanganui-a-Tara readers and anyone dropping by our nation’s capital this weekend should make some time for a spot of vintage shopping; uber-cool boutique Bizarre Bazaar has a new crop of second-hand fashion, with around 100 pieces added to its singular assortment — think Vivienne Westwood miniskirts, fur-trimmed jackets, and Y2K canon pieces like Juicy Couture and Playboy. That’s hot. 100 Tory Street, Te Aro, Wellington.

Cold feet? These sensational slippers (and other cosy things) are in at Everyday Needs

The weather is turning (again) and one way to cope is to get cosy, making time at home a comforting proposition in both materiality and vibe. Everyday Needs has an array of new fare that will do just that, including Irish-made Aran sweaters in merino wool, great socks and some nice throw rugs, but most of all I would like to call your attention to a new delivery of my absolute favourite slippers; made in Greece, they're just the right amount of rustic, while being very practical for around-the-home pottering, and cute enough that stepping outside shouldn't phase you either. 270 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Cute corsets for autumn layering

Local slow-fashion makers Sleeping Profit has released a fresh drop of its coveted corsets (seen on Lorde in Viva Magazine) and though its name might suggest otherwise, this is not one to sleep on as numbers are limited. Made from upcycled materials, there are 13 of these ‘itchy blanket’ corsets available, spanning extra-small to extra-large, and priced at $200 — a steal for something so special. The corset is a much-discussed garment that’s having a moment, though we know it’s been around for literally centuries, Sleeping Profit’s approach to it is a nice one, and good for autumn layering.

Wynn Hamlyn. Photo / Supplied

And corseted pants too, a very strapping idea

If you’re looking for something corset-like with more coverage, these interesting trousers could provide the answer. In among the usual seasonal suspects of sensible cardigans, coats and skirts, we’re pleasantly surprised to find these hybrid trousers fitted with a corset/belt/cumberbund from Wynn Hamlyn’s latest collection. The boned corset overlay is, of course, doing what the corset was designed to do — create a cinched waist, and these elegant trousers provide the perfect solution for a chic alternative to a cocktail dress. We’d style this with a white T-shirt and a tidy blazer. Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland.

Scarpa. Photo / Supplied

Scarpa has launched its own line of shoes

Placing its bets into the footwear category is newcomer Scarpa The Label, the debut in-house brand from the footwear experts Scarpa, officially launching tomorrow. What started out as a New Zealand-owned business in 1978 has since evolved into a shoe destination that counts luxury imports such as Stella McCartney, Chie Mihara, See By Chloe and Stuart Weitzman as some of its headliners; and the addition of this local collection will aim to better serve New Zealand customers and their needs. Sisters Liz Upton and Pip Larner are the creative brains behind the business and continue to adapt to the ever-evolving market with their keen eye for good footwear built to last, utilising their key relationships with some of the best factories in Europe. As part of its new range, expect to see elegant heels for the office, a playful metallic purple slingback for after-five events, combat boots and these rather cool chunky loafers that work particularly well with jeans or a crisp suit for the office.

In other news

Plume is now stocking Marina Yee

This one’s a little bit exciting: Marina Yee was part of the famous “Antwerp Six” alongside compatriots Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Walter Van Beirendonck, Dirk Bikkembergs and Dirk Van Saene. Considered one of the more elusive of the Flemish fashion lot, her work has long explored upcycling, circularity and handcrafting. Yee returned to the industry in 2018, relaunching her line, and it’s just arrived at Plume in Dunedin. 310 George Street, Central City, Dunedin.

Frances Nation has moved

But not far, don’t worry. One of my favourite stores in Otautahi, this altar to all that’s locally made and useful is still in the historic surrounds of the arts centre, but can now be found downstairs in a bigger space (great news) next to its grocer-cum-café (even better). Both only stock New Zealand-crafted goods, and very well-made ones at that — everything I’ve bought from Frances Nation has been exceptionally up to the task, and nice to look at too. 28 Worcester Boulevard, The Arts Centre, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch.

Stitchwallah has shifted too

The Southland-based purveyors of Indian textiles have moved from Arrowtown to Garston in the region’s north (close to Otago). Hilary Niederer’s new shop is full of lovely clothing, décor, bags and more — including some beautiful blankets that would be good right about now — and it’s worth a visit if you’re in that neck of the woods. If you’re not, get in touch with Stitchwallah, or shop online, because they can always send things via post. 5 Garston-Athol Highway, Garston 9793, Southland.

On Sale

Inward Goods is having a sale

A great opportunity to cop some breezy matching sets — some pieces are under $100, a bargain for locally made fashion, and all can be found online now, but be swift.