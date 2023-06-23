Helping you make considered purchases and cut through all that algorithmic online noise (not to mention Google’s often impenetrable, unhelpful, Shein-focused search results), Retail Therapy is our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, from fresh deliveries from luxury brands to just-in capsules from local fashion designers, there’s a lot to love this week.

Bright, buoyant knits from Havilah

A serotonin injection of the sartorial variety, much needed on these cold winter days, Te Whanganui-a-Tara label Havilah is taking pre-orders on its ebullient new knitwear capsule this week — made from 100 per cent New Zealand merino and knitted in Tauranga — before it’s available to purchase online. So, if a floral cardigan in the excellent combination of red and purple (pictured above) is your thing, then we advise securing a piece now, because the brand says it’s “only doing one batch of this colourway and won’t be restocking it this year”.

The Row 'Caferino' coat, available at Scotties. Photo / Supplied

The Row just arrived at Scotties

A lot of labels are positioning themselves as “stealth wealth” — particularly lately — but a definitive and consistent example of quiet luxury is The Row, with its ultra-refined wares earning a dedicated following of people around the globe who like simple, sophisticated pieces of the utmost quality. In Aotearoa, its audience heads to Scotties, and the longstanding Ponsonby boutique has just had a delivery of the new collection, including that gorgeous duster (pictured) from its pre-fall 2023 show in Paris last September, assorted separates and accessories — plus some of the brand’s supple, sought-after shoes. 2 Blake St, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Unity Collection's collaboration with Turet Knuefermann and Jessica Hinerangi. Photo / Supplied

A trinity of talent has come together for a capsule range

If you're in the Matakana area, one of our favourite must-visit local businesses is Unity Collection, founded by Tania Rupapera, with a focus on celebrating Māori design and art. Housing a range of homewares, fashion, weaving and art from a diverse mix of practitioners, its latest collaborative effort combines the contemporary designs of fashion designer Turet Knuefermann with Dunedin-based artist Jessica Hinerangi, aka Māori Mermaid, prompted by Tania's research into thoughtful resortwear.

“I couldn’t find what I was looking for as a buyer and curator,” explains Tania, “so I decided to create it myself. The collaboration with these two wāhine was my first choice and thankfully they both said yes. Both are strong women, reflecting my core values at Unity, which is a purpose-driven, empowering businesses.”

The results are a versatile, transeasonal resortwear collection with Knuefermann’s signature silhouettes, like a maxi dress and asymmetrical top, given a fresh point of view through Jessica’s distinctive artworks. “Seeing my mahi on striking attire by Turet is truly special,” says Jessica. “I never dreamed that I’d have my art this close to such a distinguished and talented designer.” Shop 5B, 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana, Warkworth.

Loewe Puzzle bag. Photo / Supplied

Fresh Loewe at Faraday’s

‘It’ girl-approved, arty and avante-garde, and commercially successful, Loewe continues to establish an alternate lexicon for luxury brands. Its new collection, the anthurium-heavy spring-summer 2023 designs, has just landed in Aotearoa at Faraday’s this week.

Viva stopped by to see the range yesterday, with the serene Parnell department store a nice respite from the rain. “It was a treat being one of the first to view Loewe’s new-season ready-to-wear and accessory collection at the ever-chic Faradays in Parnell,” says Viva deputy editor Johanna Thornton (also a treat: piccolos and pastel-hued macarons) and the offering in store, and online, presents a varied, carefully chosen buy from the range — from the simple, sell-out tank tops, to more novel pieces like a very stripy and very short dress, of which there is only one in stock, alongside more office-appropriate items.

“I tried on an incredible black tailored blazer with an open back and tie fastenings and a poppy purple Bracelet Pouch Bag, which is crafted from pleated nappa lambskin and is designed to be worn around your wrist,” Johanna says. It’s just one of the many accessories available, including fresh colourways of the brand’s signature Puzzle bag, and some vacation-worthy totes.

And for those waiting on the Faraday’s Celine arrival, revealed by Viva in January, the stock will be arriving later in the winter season, with all global stores impacted by the delay. 8 Faraday St, Parnell, Auckland.

Mahsa blouse. Photo / Apela Bell

The much-sought-after shirts from Mahsa are back in stock

Are soft, compassionate clothes what your soul needs right now? Then we’re delighted to reveal that designer Mahsa Willis has released a new capsule of shirts for her namesake label, which has become rather sought-after due to its slow, finite rhythms of business. Launched this week, the limited-edition offering is available from Mahsa, Simon James and Fabric, and though it’s a new capsule, you’ll find old favourites and familiar pieces (the Bow, Everyday, and Ruffle blouses).

This continuity is central to Willis’ timeless approach to her brand’s assortment, and enduring popularity. “There is still demand for our core blousing and shirting. We sell out, and then we produce more, so we are driven by our market,” she tells Viva, with textiles offering a refreshment. “We find beautiful fabrications and cut our styles in these to inject something new and evocative.” The materiality of the capsule is a sensitive one — sheer Liberty prints, crisp cotton lawn, verdant green voile, and lovely gingham — and so is the inspiration behind the range, which explores solidarity and kinship, and sees Willis alongside sister Ella in the campaign.

“She is my forever confidant and safe place, my champion and inspiration,” explains the designer, and Willis wants customers to feel this too, “I hope when people wear a Mahsa piece, they feel the same sense of familiar delight as I do when I see her step through the door, and the easy confidence that comes from knowing something or someone is always there for you.”

Manaaki autumn/winter 2023 campaign. Photo / Derek Henderson

More news from Manaaki, this time it’s a new collection

The rhythms of fashion usually mean a seasonal sale precedes a new collection, and such is the case with Kat Tua’s small but ascendant label Manaaki. After we noted its very good (and still very much happening) discount on luxury e-tailer Mr Porter — which stocks the brand exclusively — Tua has just unveiled the new collection, available now, with a campaign shot by Derek Henderson and styled by Viva’s own Dan Ahwa. There are great layering ideas, and pieces, and the versatility of the collection and its distinctly Aotearoa-infused style is a breath of fresh air.

Cool Karangahape Rd boutique Crushes — which specialises in vintage and locally crafted pieces — has kicked off its “Social Club” programme for winter. “This weekend will see two workshops take place, particularly good for connecting people who are passionate about fashion and sustainable practice,” writes Viva’s Madeleine Crutchley, with sessions on darning and knitting happening in the space above the shop (knowing how to care and maintain a garment should be considered when making any clothes purchases) and for more on these, plus other happenings, read Crutchley’s other recommendations here. 225 Karangahape Rd, Newton, Auckland.

An arena-worthy warehouse clearout

Here’s a big one: Stirling Sports is having what sounds like a mammoth, one-off outlet sale this weekend in Manukau — think up to 70 per cent off leading brands like Nike and Adidas — running from Friday June 23 until Sunday June 25 at Due Drop Events Centre. 770 Great South Rd, Wiri, Manukau, Auckland.

There’s a stylish pop-up happening in Nelson

We love to see retailers joining forces, and that’s just what’s happening with Nelson boutiques Palm, Trouble And Fox, and Shine, who are coming together to host a pop-up sale this Sunday, June 25. Between them, their regular brand roster includes everything from local designers Karen Walker, Caitlin Crisp, Kowtow and Marle, to international brands like Veja, Paloma Wool and Camilla & Marc — all of which, and more, will be at this one-day-only event. Phoenix Arcade, 16 Bridge St, Nelson

Ruby suit. Photo / Supplied

