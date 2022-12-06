Hot Take: The Latest News In Style, From Pierpaolo Piccoli’s Win To Chrissy Teigen’s Eyebrow Transplant

The latest news bites in the worlds of fashion and beauty this week.

Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccoli wins designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards 2022

He’s the Italian maestro who single-handedly made the vivid hot pink hue — the special Valentino ‘Pink PP’ shade created in collaboration with Pantone — the colour of the red carpet this year, and his unwavering romantic point of view has been a joyful legacy for the Valentino brand. Last night, Pierpaolo Piccoli, creative director for Italian luxury brand Valentino, was named designer of the year at the 2022 British Fashion Awards, presented to him by actor Florence Pugh.

Appearing on the red carpet alongside long-time friend and muse Kristen McMenamy wearing one of his couture creations, the top award is a deserving acknowledgement of Pierpaolo’s success with Valentino and how he’s able to move the storied Italian brand forward into the future — sales for the house rose 41 per cent in 2021, and it reported revenue of €1.36bn (£1.17bn).

This is the second Designer of the Year title for the designer who previously won the same award in 2018.

Other notable winners from the night include Best British Menswear Designer Craig Green and Best British Womenswear Designer Simone Rocha. Best British Emerging Talent award went to Molly Goddard.

Emma Lewisham takes home sustainability award at the UK Marie Claire Skin Awards

The Marie Claire Skin Awards champion premium brands leading the way in product innovation and sustainable beauty on a global scale, and at last week’s ceremony, New Zealand brand Emma Lewisham was awarded Best Progress Towards Circularity. The award honours the company that has achieved significant success in operating in a circular business model instead of a linear ‘take-make-waste’ mode of operation.

In a statement about the win, founder Emma Lewisham said: “To be recognised amongst the other globally renowned nominees is astounding and a true testament to the industry-leading work we’re doing at Emma Lewisham. Since our inception, I have been determined to set a new benchmark in scientifically proven natural skincare and sustainable skincare. I see business as a tool to tackle problems, find solutions and leave behind something better. To me, this means using business as a force for good.”

The awards were judged by beauty industry leaders, including Marie Claire editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson, award-winning aesthetician Abigail James, celebrity makeup artist Adeola Gboyega, Marie Claire head of sustainability Ally Head and wellbeing expert and author Jasmine Hemsley.

Emma Lewisham / Photo supplied

Chrissy Teigen has full brows again thanks to an eyebrow transplant

It can take a lot to recover from overplucking your eyebrows (likely in the nineties, likely as an impulsive youth) and Chrissy Teigen has recently taken an extreme route to get hers back. The TV personality and entrepreneur has undergone an eyebrow transplant, a process which involves harvesting hair follicles from the back of the head and trimming them down to a couple of centimetres in length. Under anaesthetic, the hair follicles are then inserted into the eyebrows and trimmed to match the existing hair. Following the surgery, the newly transplanted hairs may fall out, regrowing again from the follicle around three months later and giving the patient permanently fuller brows.

Chrissy posted about her journey on Instagram, showing photos of herself immediately after the surgery with noticeably fuller, but natural-looking new eyebrows. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote on Instagram. “They take hairs from the back of your head!”

Local label Nisa launches a beautiful shade selection of activewear

We’re fans of how local Pōneke-based label Nisa runs its business and supports its community.

Just in time for the gifting season, the brand has released a new activewear colour inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Aotearoa. The new Fern colourway is a deep forest green nods to the sustainable centre of the brand’s stylish activewear range, with every garment made from recycled nylon to give new life to unwanted waste.

Even better, every garment is made from recycled nylon and is sewn in Wellington, New Zealand, with sizes that range from XS to 4XXL.

Below is the Vanessa bra $99 and the Brooklyn leggings $179. Check out some insightful advice around summer swimwear from the brand here.

Nisa's new activewear colourway in Fern. Photo / Supplied