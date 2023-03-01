Celebrate the arts, enjoy an outdoor movie, and get ready for a boogie.

Head to a Waiheke music festival

The dance festival Flamingo Pier returns to Rangihoua Estate this weekend, celebrating a return after two postponements. The line-up includes grooves from both local and international artists, including Ladyhawke, synthesist Harvey Sutherland and DJ Gabrielle Kwarteng. It’s a great chance to dance the nights away in the gorgeous Waiheke olive groves.

Visit the Aotearoa Art Fair

The Aotearoa Art Fair is one of the biggest contemporary art events in the calendar, and this year it hosts the works of over 180 artists from New Zealand and the wider Pacific. Alongside the galleries, the fair will feature artist talks, an outdoor sculpture space and an art bookshop. The main event opens tonight at The Cloud in Tāmaki Makaurau and the fair runs until March 5. Tickets start from $25. A stroll through might even inspire the drive to start your own collection.

See Lorde and her incredible supporting acts

The much-awaited Solar Power tour graces Auckland this Saturday, with Lorde set to perform at Western Spring’s Outerfields. Her support acts will include fellow NZ artists RIIKI REID, Fazerdaze, and Marlon Williams and his band, The Yarra Benders. Tickets go for $109.90 and are available now on Ticketmaster.co.nz

Catch up on the Oscar flicks

The Oscars will kick off on March 13 and plenty of nominated films are still playing in theatres or available on streaming. You might want to catch a brooding and understated Paul Mescal in Aftersun, giggle through the social commentary of Triangle of Sadness, or be captured by Stephanie Hsu's emotional roller coaster of a performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Photo / AP

Shop the Ruby garage sale

Peruse some potential new additions for your autumn wardrobe from Ruby, as it’s clearing out its clothing samples, seconds, fabrics and furniture this Saturday in Grey Lynn. The sizing range includes 4-24 and nothing will be priced over $200. Ruby will also be matching donations for the Hawke’s Bay Flood Relief.

Cosy up in a not-so-secret speakeasy

The Sofitel Queenstown Hotel’s newest addition, Le Salon Rouge, emulates the style of 1920 supper clubs, with deep reds and velvet embellishing the space, though general manager Jeremy Samuels says they’re not looking to hide the venue from interested patrons. “Unlike the speakeasies, which were shrouded in secrecy, we are excited to position Le Salon Rouge as the secret that everyone knows.” The in-house mixologist promises a selection of over 70 gins and ‘non-tails’ (alcohol-free), which the menu pairs with New Zealand cheeses, charcuterie and grazing plates.

The cocktail line-up at Le Salon Rouge. Photo / Supplied

Watch a movie in the great outdoors

Movies in Parks is lighting up the big screen in Pt Chevalier’s Coyle Park this Friday, with a screening of Taika Waititi’s Boy. The award-winning NZ classic follows the father-son relationship between Alamein, also known as Boy (James Rolleston), and his dad (Waititi). While the film starts a bit later in the evening, at 8.15pm, the pre-movie entertainment kicks off from 6.15pm. No ticket needed!

Visit a pop-up shop

Simon James in Herne Bay will be home to a Paris Georgia pop-up from Friday to Sunday this weekend. The pieces from Collection 6, which feature bright pops of blue, vibrant oranges and some more muted greens, will be available to browse and try on.

Paris Georgia's structured bodice in 'sea'. Photo / Supplied

BOOK AHEAD

Celebrate the Auckland Arts Festival

Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki returns for a jam-packed 18 days on March 9, bringing dance, theatre, kо̄rero, photography, light art, kapa haka and more to audiences across the city, from cosy theatres to Aotea Square. The joyous celebration will host local artists, along with international performers from Scotland, Canada, Korea, the Netherlands, Australia and the UK. The full programme of events has now been announced and is easy to browse online.

Enjoy a show

Louise Jiang’s debut play Actor//Android is set in a future world where an AI takeover has replaced all human resources, including performers. Through the eyes of Seven, an AI facing the end of her trial period, the comedy seeks to explore the development of AI, its relationship to art and the potential effects on our relationships. Jiang explains some of the themes of the piece, saying, “The pressure to be productive is everywhere. By showing that even a perfectly designed person (AI) struggles to consistently succeed, I hope audiences come away more critical of the system we work in and question who benefits from the work they do.” The show plays at Basement Theatre from March 7-11 and tickets start at $18.

Lexus Urban Polo

Lexus Urban Polo returns to the lush surrounds of Pukekawa Auckland Domain for another year. Ponies will be hitting the turf on March 11 — alongside stylish divot-stomping attendees — for a modern, fast-paced incarnation of the famous sport. The only polo event in central Auckland, Viva is proud to be a media partner; it’s a stylish affair indeed. Games are fast, and tickets are selling even faster. Secure your spot at Urbanpolo.co.nz

Take a taste trip (without your passport)

A deliciously unique dining event, ‘Taste of The Gold Coast’ will give Aucklanders a taste of the region’s famous culinary fare. The ticketed dinner sees Matt Jefferson, executive chef of casual-fine-dining restaurant Social Eating House and Bar on the Gold Coast, team up with Joe O’Connell, executive chef for award-winning Grey Lynn restaurant Ozone (which is hosting the event) on a multi-course menu. Tickets are limited, so make sure to secure your seats for the March 10 event.

Tour some stunning Waiheke houses

The 10th Annual Waiheke House Tour welcomes lovers of architecture, art, and anyone who prefers the scenic route, to explore picturesque spots across the island. The full-day tour promises unique homes with distinct characteristics, all set against the backdrop of remarkable Waiheke views. Tickets for March 15 start from $95.

Explore the 10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023. Photo / Peter Rees