Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, a remarkable album by British-Nigerian multihyphenate Little Smiz can be purchased on vinyl and CD for those who appreciate something tactile, and there’s piano-based balladry from a stalwart of our underground music scene.

Anohni and the Johnsons — My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross

British-born singer, songwriter and visual artist Anohni now calls New York home. She is the lead singer of the band Anohni and the Johnsons, formerly known as Antony and the Johnsons. Their second album, I Am a Bird, was a critical and commercial success, going on to win the Mercury Music Prize in 2005. Anohni’s first solo album Hopelessness was released in 2016, also to widespread critical acclaim.

In early 2023, Anohni announced she was reforming her former band, Anohni and the Johnsons. Working with renowned soul producer Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, Duffy, Tina Tuner), Anohni entered the studio armed with notebooks of lyrical ideas and Hogarth with his trademark guitar. The pair sketched out demos, Anohni playing piano and Hogarth guitar, and the resulting compositions are deeply personal and emotional, aided by studio musicians Leo Abrahams, Chris Vatalaro, Sam Dixon and string arranger Rob Moose.

Referencing Marvin’s Gaye ‘What’s Going On’ as a musical and cultural touchstone for this recording, Anohni deliveries her most intimate and tender album to date, expressing deep feelings of loss, isolation and alienation, all elegantly weaved across immaculate soundscapes inspired by soul, folk and avant-garde.

Record label: Rough Trade

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Perfume Genius, The Knife, and Antony and the Johnsons. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Little Simz — No Thank You

Little Simz is a British-Nigerian rapper, singer and actress who has released five albums to date. Her 2021 outing, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, won her the 2022 Mercury Prize and a Brit Award for Best New Artist. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is considered one of the best albums released in 2021.

This new album, No Thank You, was released in December and sees Little Simz continue working with longtime collaborator and friend Inflo, who is a central figure in the mysterious musical collective Sault. Don’t let Inflo’s subtle production of the album undermine the expert lyricism and Simz’s fiery delivery. Tired of music industry traditionalism and societal injustices, the pair concoct a sophisticated blend of Gospel, R ‘n’ B and hip-hop. Now finally available on vinyl and CD, it’s worth tracking down this astonishing follow-up.

Record label: Awal

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Solange, Arlo Parks, and SZA.

African Head Charge — A Trip to Bolgatanga Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Early 80s psychedelic dub ensemble African Head Charge, originally formed by percussionist Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah, includes a revolving cast of members, from Prisoner to Nick Plytas, Crocodile, Junior Moses, Sunny Akpan, Skip McDonald, Gaudi and Jah Wobble. The group has a long-standing relationship with the renowned dub record label On-U Sound and dub wizard Adrian Sherwood.

Returning to On-U Sound with their first new album in twelve years, A Trip to Bolgatanga is a musical outpouring, bearing all the trademarks of any African Head Charge album: rhythmic hand percussion, organic bass, tribal drums, dub effects and vocal chants, expertly layered by Sherwood.

Taking inspiration from Bonjo’s hometown in north Ghana, A Trip to Bolgatango is a festival of genres and traditions, resulting in a welcome return from this experimental collective.

Record label: Warp and On-U Sound

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Dub Syndicate, Fat Freddy’s Drop, and Bim Sherman.

Angelo De Augustine — Toil and Trouble

American musician Angelo De Augustine has collaborated with Sufjan Stevens, and records for Stevens’ label Asthmatic Kitty. The California-based folk artist lives a sheltered life, quietly and painstakingly crafting solo outings when time allows and inspiration calls.

De Augustine wrote, arranged, recorded, produced, and mixed Toil and Trouble, performing on 27 different instruments while moulding the album’s complex layers and overall textural nature. Toil and Trouble took three years to complete, working alone while watching the world implode. Transfixed by our troubled times, De Augustine retreated to the recording studio and his vast imagination.

The finished album is stunning, full of complex instrumentation, pastoral overtones and De Augustine’s silky smooth vocal tones. Highly recommended.

Record label: Asthmatic Kitty Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sufjan Stevens, Fleet Foxes, and Big Thief.

Peter Jefferies — Closed Circuit

In 1981, brothers Peter and Graeme Jefferies formed the post-punk band Nocturnal Projections in Ngāmotu New Plymouth. After disbanding in 1983, the duo formed This Kind of Punishment, possibly one of Aotearoa’s more influential entities and easily one of the most underrated.

Across three albums, the brothers Jefferies earned a loyal following, with support from college radio and word of mouth. This Kind of Punishment left an indelible mark on the underground music scene. Peter moved on to an impressive solo career and numerous collaborative projects, including ‘Randolph’s Going Home’, a seminal recording with Shayne Carter and released on Flying Nun.

Closed Circuit is the sixth and final solo recording from Peter Jefferies. Originally released in 2001, Closed Circuit has been remastered and released on vinyl for the first time thanks to Grapefruit Records. Jefferies handles vocals, guitar, bass guitar, drums, percussion, piano, keyboards, production and engineering on this recording, with help from Chris Smith, Lewis Boyes, Mark Casstevens.

Flush with Jefferies’ trademark dark-driven piano-based balladry, Closed Circuit is quintessential Jefferies. What a treat for it to be finally available on vinyl.

Record label: Grapefruit Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Pavement, Nick Cave, and This Kind of Punishment.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years of experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.