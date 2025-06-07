Sarah Couillault believes art enriches the world around us. She tells Leanne Moore about building out her own collection over 25 years.

The art we fill our homes with says a lot about us: What we’re drawn to, what we choose to buy and the story woven around a collection built over many years.

Almost 25 years after she began collecting art, Sarah Couillault has a variety of works that include paintings, photography, lightboxes, small sculpture and her most recent addition, her first ceramic.

“My eye tends to be drawn to the more colourful works and we have so many amazingly talented artists in New Zealand that you don’t need to look much further. Although, as Charles Saatchi said: ‘The more you love art, the more art you love.’ My collection has expanded to include work by a couple of Australian artists. All the pieces in my collection are by artists born post 1950, most of them are still living. That’s a good thing for art, not so much for my bank account!”

Do you believe your art collection deeply influences the feel of your home?

Without a doubt. It doesn’t matter what your house is like, if you have pieces of art or taonga on your walls, tables, floor, garden… your house has an energy that’s yours alone. I don’t love the style of my house from outside but as soon as I walk in the front door I feel happy with the way it looks because of the art that surrounds me.

Sarah Couillault.

What was the first piece of art you bought?

I have a legal background, though I’ve always had a bubbling creative streak. My ex-husband and I spent some time in London in the late 1990s and we were living in a flat with absolutely nothing in it… just whiteness and a lot of bar heaters. Not long after moving in we were walking along Portobello Road and came across an abstract acrylic of red poppies. It was gorgeous but every time you brushed up against it, you got red dust on your clothes. It ended up at an op shop in Richmond when we moved back to New Zealand in 2002.

Any piece that has a story attached?

They all have stories. A couple spring to mind. The last piece I bought was at the Aotearoa Art Fair in May. It’s a small ceramic urn by Virginia Leonard. I love it... for a very small, fragile work it has big impact with its crazy organic form and beautiful colours. Our precious dog Yvie died recently so I’ve put her ashes in the urn on her favourite table, the one that she liked to steal food from.

I’ve got another piece that was a gift from artist Peter Robinson, who was exhibiting at the Sydney Biennale about 15 years ago. A group of his admirers got together to partially sponsor his work for the Biennale. He gave each supporter an amazing work of polystyrene chains. It is very fragile. Every time I’ve moved house little precious pieces of Peter have found their way under sofas and into removal trucks. When I look at this work now, I still see in my mind the tiny pieces of chain that are not actually there anymore. And it also reminds me of the best time in Sydney, with great mates, supporting Peter.

Do you have one piece that’s extra special to you?

Now that my children have grown up and left home, I’ve had more time to learn about and visit lots of the amazing dealer galleries we have in Auckland. Consequently I’ve met younger up-and-coming artists. Their camaraderie and youthful optimism is very appealing. One in particular, Jamie Te Heuheu, stands out. I first met him at the Aotearoa Art Fair about three years ago. All his works had sold but my partner did some sleuthing and gave me one of his paintings for Christmas. I love that work. I’ve met Jamie several times and had many cool chats with him. We bought another work recently, a bright pink abstract oil, and we will continue to have a relationship with Jamie and his art. If you meet the artist, it makes such a difference.

Every time you view an artwork, you see it differently, Sarah says.

Why does art matter?

Art is a reflection of society, politics, love and economics (also a depleting bank account sometimes). It has its own tempo that is often measured by the viewer. It’s exciting – every time you view a work you see it differently… the tempo is different according to your mood and space.

When we first got back to New Zealand from London my brother introduced us to a fantastic guy who was a lawyer with a passion for NZ contemporary art. Through him, I got to know that art scene. I enrolled in a course at Te Tuhi (contemporary art gallery in Pakuranga, Auckland), with the amazingly knowledgeable and funny Lois Perry. It was called Art Today: The Study of NZ Contemporary Art. I did that for three years. Some of the students of that era are still enrolled in the course 15 years later – an indication that there's always more to learn about NZ contemporary art. It's such an invigorating and transformative area.

I now sit on an advisory committee for the Auckland Art Gallery Te Toi o Tamaki (Contemporary Benefactors) which has also meant that I’ve been exposed to some super-special artists, curators, and thinkers. I’ve always been open to all sorts of styles and artists – as you learn more, you tend to acquire more.

Do you believe everyone needs art in their life?

Everyone already has art in their life! Look around anyone’s home and you might see historic photos, a vase of flowers, cultural artefacts, a child’s crayon scribbles, tattoos. It’s all art that enhances and transforms and gives us pleasure (and sometimes pain).

How has art enriched your life?

The friendships with other crazy art enthusiasts, artists, the gallerists, the trips to visit artists and galleries, it all challenges the brain and can also bring peace to you emotionally.

