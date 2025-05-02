From frangipanis to neighbourhood houses and siapo, Naomi Faifai finds inspiration for her mixed media works in herself and her surroundings. She tells Madeleine Crutchley how she makes it work.

Naomi Faifai has been drawn to creativity and canvases from a young age.

“Growing up in an art-filled house, with an artist for a mother, I’ve always been surrounded by the arts and creativity in one way or another.”

It’s a method of making that has drawn her back again and again. Now, the artist who grew up in Timaru works from a studio in the city’s CBD, creating pieces with paint, ink and pastel.

“It took me a while to figure out this is what I wanted to do with my life, but I found my way back here after spending my 20s trying out all sorts of different things. But making art just fits.”

The self-taught mixed-media artist is currently showing 30 works for a solo exhibition titled Inner Workings at The Frame Workshop and Gallery in Herne Bay, Auckland. The pieces, filled with vivid colours, striking lines and symbols, draw on Naomi’s immediate surroundings.

Installations of Naomi's work at The Frame Workshop & Gallery.

“I like to work loose and have fun with my art. I never really make a plan or sketch before starting a painting, preferring to just get right into it. Seeing how each mark takes me to the next. I’ve been playing a lot with making patterns out of my own everyday – mānuka, daisies, houses lining streets.

“I think, creatively, I’m like a sponge and my works are a reflection of my environment. Things that are on my mind, things I’m learning about, things I’ve seen on a walk that have stayed with me. Sometimes lighthearted, sometimes felt a bit deeper.”

Inner Workings will also draw on place, natural environments and Naomi's whakapapa.

“The last couple of years have been spent playing around with and slowly incorporating more imagery from my Samoan and Māori heritage in my work. I try to use what feels really comfortable, symbols I’ve felt connected to on a more personal level.”

Naomi works with paints, ink and pastels.

Opening up the work to exhibition brings up a mix of emotions – as the title suggests, Naomi has some strong personal connections to these pieces. However, she’s looking forward to seeing the reception.

“It’s a big thing, putting your work and at the same time yourself on display like that. I think they’re pieces that make you smile and keep your eyes moving around, spotting symbols and imagery you might connect with.”

She’s looking forward to finding more influence for her work with a special trip.

“I have my first ever trip to Samoa planned with my family in the next year. I think it will be amazing to get to physically see and experience the sea life, birds, and all the amazing plants and imagery that’s explored in siapo, in real life.”

'Garden of Memories' by Naomi Faifai.

The best time of the day is... For creativity, I’m definitely a night owl. But I love a good morning walk. It starts the day off right for me.

I get inspiration from... Spending time in nature. Looking at old paintings. Talking to people.

When I'm not working, you'll find me... Baking, usually! Or I'm in the garden. I don't know a great deal but you learn as you go.

An artist who has impacted me is... Robyn Kahukiwa. Just fearless.

An album I’m loving is... The Strokes’ Is This It. I’ve been listening to it while I paint. An old favourite.

The best TV show at the moment is... I’m finishing the last season of You on Netflix. Please be good.

Podcasts I’m enjoying are... old Casefile podcasts. I often listen to a bit of true crime if I’m painting.

It’s hard to pick a favourite book but... I’ve been reading The Cage by Lloyd Jones at the moment, which I’m finding an interesting read.

My favourite movie is... We watched the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice about 100 times growing up, so maybe that’s it!

My favourite place to shop for fashion is... I love op shopping. Everything’s such a good price down in Timaru, Christchurch. I always get a bit of a shock coming back up to Auckland.

Recently, I bought clothing including... A two-piece black and white tracksuit. It’s comfy ...

If I’m going out, I’m heading to... The studio, usually, or for sushi.

I’m keen to travel to... Japan. The arts, fashion, culture, food!

At the moment, I’m looking forward to... Taking my two kids on their first overnight walk and stay in a DoC hut.

Inner Workings is on display at The Frame Workshop & Gallery until May 17. 182 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay.

