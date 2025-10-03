As more products are recalled over SPF concerns, Ashleigh Cometti talks to four experts about what to look out for when shopping for a safe sunscreen.

The last three months have been fraught with controversy over SPF claims, with a handful of popular sunscreen brands failing to meet the protection listed on the label.

But what does that mean for shoppers? Can we still buy sunscreen with confidence? What do these new reports mean for the future of sunscreen?

Confusion over claims

Consumer advocacy group Choice found that, despite being labelled as offering sun protection factor (SPF) of 50+, Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF50+ returned a result of SPF4 during tests conducted in June.

The news broke in August and, after publicly disputing the results, Ultra Violette co-founders Ava Chandler-Matthews and Bec Jefferd commissioned additional tests from multiple independent laboratories, each of which returned variable SPF ratings.

The test results were published in a statement on the brand’s website, in which they issued an apology, offered refunds and asked consumers to stop using the sunscreen.

“Lean Screen has now returned SPF data of 4, 10, 21, 26, 33, 60, 61, and 64,” the co-founders said. “That wasn’t good enough for us, and it isn’t good enough for you.”

But it seems Ultra Violette was only the beginning when it came to sunscreens under scrutiny, and yesterday it was revealed that Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had identified a total of 21 sunscreens that failed to meet the labelled SPF rating, with some of them also measuring as low as SPF4.

The affected sunscreens have been recalled, paused or are under TGA review.

The common factor was a base sunscreen formulation by manufacturer Wild Child Laboratories Pty Ltd.

This includes two sunscreens by popular cosmeceutical brand Aspect Sun, sold at more than 250 retailers across Australasia between November 2022 and August 2025, which were recalled by Product Safety NZ. (Read the full list here.)

Aspect Sun responded to the recall in a statement on its website, saying it had been working closely with the TGA and was “now implementing an urgent recall”.

The controversy has sparked conversation around proper testing methods and conditions, in particular those undertaken by Princeton Consumer Research Corp (PCR Corp), a laboratory based in the UK, which the TGA says was relied upon by many companies for their SPF testing.

“The TGA has now outlined its concerns with PCR Corp testing to all companies responsible for sunscreens manufactured using this base formulation.”

At the time of publishing, PCR Corp had not responded to the TGA’s inquiries.

For now, the TGA revealed that Wild Child Laboratories had halted production of the base formulation, and further regulatory action was yet to be confirmed.

Other popular sunscreens that share the same problematic base formulation include We Are Feel Good Inc Mineral Sunscreen SPF50+, People4Ocean SPF50+ and Naked Sundays Collagen Glow Mineral Sunscreen.

So how do you know what is safe to buy and use? To cut through the confusion, we asked four of New Zealand’s top dermatologists and skin experts to demystify the suncare category and share their top picks of the best sunscreens available.

What to look out for

Dr Marc Lawrence, a consultant dermatologist, Mohs (specialised dermatologist) surgeon and laser specialist, based at the Auckland Skin & Cancer Foundation, says that, while the best sunscreen is the one you’ll reach for every morning, there are a few key factors to keep in mind.

Sunscreens should offer broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, with a minimum sun protection factor of 50. “Because people simply don’t apply enough,” he says.

He advises seeking out reputable brands that undergo rigorous internal testing to ensure products consistently meet the required standards, coupled with a strong track record in independent consumer testing.

“That combination gives me confidence that what’s on the label is what you’re actually getting.”

6 top sunscreens, as recommended by the experts

“It’s one of my many life missions to find the ‘perfect’ sunscreen. There are many reasons for this, but mostly due to the consistent and independently tested high UVA and B protection factor (well beyond what’s stated on the label), as well as visible light protection with the tinted formulation. Couple this with a quickly absorbed and very light formula, you can find these skin savers everywhere around my home and office.” — Dr Monique Mackenzie, consultant dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon

“My close second is Propaira SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen, which has four hours’ water resistance when this is required.” — Dr Monique Mackenzie

“It offers excellent broad-spectrum protection, and the added UVA coverage from UVmune 400 is currently unmatched by other sunscreens on the market. This is especially important because UVA rays penetrate deeply into the skin and play a major role in premature ageing as well as skin cancer. The texture is lightweight and non-greasy, and it avoids the heavy white cast that so often puts people off. It also sits beautifully under makeup or on its own, making it easy to wear every day.” — Dr Marc Lawrence, consultant dermatologist, Mohs surgeon and laser specialist

“This is still my go-to daily facial sunscreen, and they have just brought out a light shade for those with fairer skin. It leaves a nice semi-matte finish and doubles as a BB cream due to the tint. The best thing is that it also blocks blue light, which is great for preventing melasma. It has loads of really great ingredients and is good for sensitive skin, plus it is made in New Zealand.” — Katy Doherty, skin cancer specialist and managing director at Espy Skin

“My favourite sunscreen is K Ceutic, which is made by Dermaceutic Laboratoire. It is made for fragile skin or post-cosmetic medicine treatment, but I use it every day on my face. It acts as a primer underneath my foundation too, which I love. It contains titanium dioxide and is hypoallergenic. It has a good UVA and UVB coverage. This is a good option for people who prefer a mineral-based sunscreen without having to rub it in for ages to get rid of the white cast.” — Dr Ellen Selkon, cosmetic physician, partner at Clinic42 and treasurer of the NZ Society of Cosmetic Medicine

“I love this sunscreen. It has been my go-to for the last five years. It is zinc-based and is formulated by an ex-registered nurse who wanted a sunscreen that had no nasties. It has a new formula that glides on like a dream, dries quite matte and it has the most refreshing scent. It can be used on the face and body and doesn’t sting your eyes when you get hot and sweaty. Plus, it’s good for eczema-prone skin. This is the one my family reach for each summer.” — Katy Doherty

A reminder on skin checks

October is Melanoma Awareness Month, and spring is an excellent time for a skin check before our sun exposure ramps up over summer.

More than 7000 melanomas are diagnosed in Aotearoa each year, and more than 300 people will lose their lives to the disease. Early detection and prevention are key, as most melanomas are treatable if discovered early enough.

This month, Melanoma New Zealand is hosting a series of pop-ups and activations across the motu, offering free spot checks and providing take-home material on how to self-check for early detection and prevention.

Supported by campaign partner La Roche-Posay, Melanoma New Zealand aims to conduct 1500 spot checks in October across Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Information on spot check location and dates is available on the Melanoma New Zealand website.

Keen to self-check? Look out for a spot, freckle or mole that is new or has changed in colour, shape or size, is sore, itchy or bleeds. It may look different from other moles on your body, or feel firm, or become raised off the skin quickly.

Take action by having anything unusual checked by your GP, nurse, dermatologist or skin expert.

How To Build A Complete Beauty Routine Using Products From The Supermarket Aisle. From smoothing hair care to glow-giving makeup: a beauty editor’s guide to the 20 best supermarket beauty buys.