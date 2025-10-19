Planning to overhaul your makeup kit for spring? We asked eight professional makeup artists to share which makeup palettes are worth investing in this season.

There’s always one shade that takes up real estate in your makeup palette, just not on your face.

Like the canary yellow eyeshadow that’s gone untouched for as long as you can remember, or the all-wrong-for-your-skin-tone cream contour.

In today’s economy, when you’re paying top dollar for palettes containing all manner of powder or cream-based makeup, you want to make sure you use up every last one.

To help, we recruited eight of the country’s top makeup artists to share their go-to makeup palettes they use on their clients and themselves.

From the double-sided do-it-all, to a trio of light-reflecting powders or customisable eyeshadow palettes, this is what the professionals reach for time and time again.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Volume I, II or III, $143

Recommended by Gabrielle Houghton, a Hamilton-based freelance makeup artist, one quarter of makeup workshop collective The Mastersclass and founder of the GH Makeup Team and Academy.

What it is: A trio of light reflecting powders.

What it does: A sweep of these illuminating powders promises a “your skin but better” finish, acting like an instant filter to blur imperfections and impart a multi-dimensional glow. Each powder recruits photo-luminescent technology to diffuse and soften light, giving the illusion of soft focus, perfected skin.

Gabrielle says: My go-to palette is the Hourglass Ambient Light Trio Volume I for me personally, but Volume II and Volume III for clients with medium to deep skin tones. I love the way it sets skin in a luminous, radiant way (thanks to the diamond powder) and never dulls it down.

I use Dim Light to blur the perimeter of my blush application, and Incandescent Light as a highlighter, or mixed with Dim Light as a brightening powder through the centre of the face. Incandescent Light is the secret to my signature bridal cheekbone glow.

Dim Light and Radiant Light mixed make a good sculpting shade for fair skin tones. It’s not going to be a bronzer shade because typically fair skins don’t bronze, they get more pink, which is what this colour does.

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette, $126

Recommended by two artists – Kasia Stanicich, a Christchurch-based freelance makeup artist, skincare aficionado and content creator; and Kate Solley, an Auckland-based special occasion and bridal makeup artist. Kasia and Kate are part of the makeup workshop collective The Mastersclass.

What it is: A 12-pan eyeshadow palette of universally flattering matte shades that are easily blendable when layered together.

What it does: Each shade draws inspiration from real-life skin tones ranging from fair to deep, making easy work of discovering the perfect shade to suit. The formula promises medium coverage with maximum grip, meaning there's less chance of dreaded fallout during application.

Kasia says: My go-to palette from an artistry standpoint is the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Palette, specifically the original one, which is a blend between warmer and cooler tones. I love this because it has such a wide variety of mattes for multiple skin tones, but also because I like to craft a contoured eye look and it gives me the ability to create lots of different shades and depths.

For my lessons (or when I’m explaining to people something easy to put in their makeup bag), I don’t think you can go past the Nars Eyeshadow Quads. I particularly love the shade Orgasm on myself – it’s really beautiful for green eyes. I also love Laguna for [those] with brown eyes. They’re really simple, but I think sometimes makeup palettes should be kept to a minimum.

Kate says: Honestly, this is the dream eyeshadow palette, you don’t need anything else. They’re the perfect shades and so blendable. Nothing compares. I’m pretty sure every makeup artist has one or two in their kit, as they have the silkiest texture. If you haven’t got one, you need to.

Natasha Denona Mini Sculpt Eyeshadow Palette, $54

Recommended by Sam Hart, an Auckland-based bridal makeup artist and educator, founder of Sam Hart Workshops.

What it is: A five-pan eyeshadow palette with a progression of neutral shades from light to dark. Shades come in one of two different matte finishes – creamy matte or silky matte.

What it does: Ideal for layering, each talc-free shade promises maximum colour pay-off while lending depth and dimension to the eye contour. Each one is designed to emphasise the eye area, worn as a wash of colour for a subtle finish or layered for something more dramatic and smoky.

Sam says: Every makeup artist has their favourite matte eyeshadows, and my current go-to is the Natasha Denona Mini Sculpt Palette. Natasha Denona is known for having the best eyeshadow formulas on the market, and I love that this is a mini palette, so everyone can get their hands on it.

It’s a great addition to anyone’s collection as matte shades are needed for every look. Whether it’s a full matte look you want, or you need a transition shade for a more shimmery look, or use it on a small brush for liner. I personally love the pale shade tobrighten the inner corner or brow bone.

Youngblood Weekender Palette, $125

Recommended by two artists – Sarika Patel, an Auckland-based shade-matching makeup specialist and freelance makeup artist; and Liz Hyun, a freelance editorial makeup artist, also based in Auckland. Both Liz and Sarika were judges in the Viva Beauty Awards 2024 and 2025.

What it is: A multi-purpose palette comprised of nine eyeshadows, two highlighters, and two blushes.

What it does: An excellent option for the frequent flyer, this palette contains everything you need for a full face of makeup, including long-lasting eyeshadows in matte, satin and metallic finishes.

Sarika says: My go-to is the Youngblood Weekender Palette. I love it because you really can create a multitude of looks from a soft, easy wash of colour, a soft glam eye or something dark and smoky, whatever your personal style is.

My favourite thing about this palette is that it’s double-sided (with a mirror on each side). One side has two blushes and two highlighters, and the eyeshadow side has nine eyeshadows that are pigmented, super easy to blend and long-lasting.

I have been using it on myself for super quick eye looks or liner and will be using it on bridal parties. I’ve been using it in my makeup lessons too.

Liz says: I love the Youngblood Weekender Palette. It’s got all the colour products for your face in one palette to go from day to night. Very versatile for travelling and compact in my makeup kit.

The Artist Kit Company Palette 3.0, $47

Recommended by Kath Gould, freelance creative director, content creator, photographer, and hair and makeup artist.

What it is: Prepared to unleash the artist within? This customisable makeup palette allows you to mix and match preferred shades to ensure every pan is on point.

What it does: The Artist Kit Company is a professional makeup artist’s secret weapon, offering empty palettes to fill with different-sized pans, lash displayers, touch-up inserts and more.

Kath says: I often create my own makeup palettes. I love it when brands make their eyeshadows magnetic or replaceable so you can custom make your own for your personal look or makeup kit. Brands like Natasha Denona, Nars, Sephora and Viseart do this.

Makeup By Mario does good “basic” palette colours, which are great, too, but not customisable. I’ve been known to melt and rip products out of their packaging if there’s only one or two colours I use. The other colours do get used eventually, though. For empty palettes, I use Vuset for cream products and The Artist Kit Company for powder products.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palette, $184

Recommended by Annalee Kemsley, a New Plymouth-based freelance makeup artist, content creator and one quarter of makeup workshop The Mastersclass.

What it is: Hourglass has just released its series of three limited-edition full-face palettes in time for the holiday season, each one containing a selection of its popular Ambient Lighting shades and bedecked with art by tattooist Sasha Unisex.

What it does: The three palettes – Deer, Swan and Fox – highlight powder-based products in varying shades. Swan, pictured here, features a finishing powder and bronzer, alongside three new shades of blush and one new highlighter for unparalleled glow.

Annalee says: Over the years, Hourglass has become such a go-to in my beauty routine. There are just so many Holy Grail products in the mix.

Of course, it goes without saying that the Ambient Lighting Powders are a total staple, not only in my personal makeup bag but also in my professional kit as a makeup artist. They’re high-quality, flattering on every skin tone, and they last forever, so you really get your money’s worth."

