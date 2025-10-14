Acting as an extension of Baina’s artisanal textile collection comes Apothecary, a curated edit of considered essentials for the practice of bathing.

Since its inception, Baina has been elevating bathrooms and pool houses with its selection of thoughtfully designed textiles.

The Antipodean brand’s signature check towelling is instantly recognisable - a considered choice for modern tastemakers to hang from bath hooks or peek out from pool totes.

Now, Baina co-founders Bailey Meredith and Anna Fahey are expanding beyond textiles into the realm of body care with Apothecary - a six-piece collection intended to transform the act of bathing into an intentional, grounding ritual.

The collection extends to Bath Milk, Bath Salts, Body Wash, Body Scrub, Post Bathe Oil and Hand Wash, each one scented with the brand’s signature Ebon Veil scent, which highlights 11 essential oils.

The meditative aroma is a blend of sandalwood, vetiver and amyris, with a warm, woody finish.

Key ingredients span native plant extracts, mineral-rich clays, medicinal herbs and naturally derived actives to cleanse, nourish and deeply hydrate skin.

In keeping with the brand’s aesthetic, the minimalist packaging makes for a simple yet stylish addition to any modern bathroom.

Bailey and Anna recruited London-based photographer Jeremy Young to shoot the campaign imagery, captured in an all-blue bathroom featuring French-born visual artist Albane Gayet. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Below, one half of the design-led duo Bailey explains how this new body care line represents a new era for the brand.

Photo / Jeremy Young

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: It’s been six years since you launched Baina alongside Anna. To what do you credit Baina’s widespread success so far?

BAILEY MEREDITH: From the beginning, our vision has been singular - to elevate the practice of bathing. The wellness space has been flooded with complex routines and unattainable lifestyle ideals. I think many people are seeking practices that feel accessible and attainable. In this return to simplicity, bathing has emerged as one of the most accessible and effective wellness practices.

AC: Congratulations on the launch of Apothecary. What was the lightbulb moment that had you decide the next step was to move into body care?

BM: When Anna and I first imagined Baina, we spoke often about what bathing represented - a ritual, a quiet pause, a moment to reconnect with self. Our vision was to elevate the practice of bathing, and towelling was where we chose to begin our journey. Apothecary was always in the periphery of that vision, though it has taken years of patience, learning and growth to bring it to life. We want to serve our customer in the bathing space with modern, design-led, consciously created products. It’s a natural continuation of the brand’s vision — and a reminder to embrace bathing as an intentional practice.

Photo / Jeremy Young

AC: How does Apothecary align with your current philosophy that sees bathing as an intentional practice or moment for self-care?

BM: Bathing is a call to slow down — to take your time, whether it’s a cold shower to reinvigorate, a warm bath to decompress, or a communal soak for connection. More often than not, we can find ourselves absently moving through routine. We believe bathing as an intentional practice can be an everyday act of self-care.

AC: Each formula highlights a blend of plant extracts, clays, herbs and naturally-derived active ingredients. How did you decide on the ingredient profile of each product? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

BM: The Apothecary line blends the art and science of bathing. Drawing on scientific research, therapeutic modalities and self-care practices, we carefully selected ingredients to support the practice. The goal was to enhance both the sensory and physiological aspects of bathing, ensuring each product supports wellbeing and daily ritual in a meaningful way.

Photo / Jeremy Young

AC: How many iterations of each product did you go through before deciding on the final formulation for each?

BM: Many, many iterations. To see our line of Apothecary in the world feels both surreal and deeply grounding. It represents countless hours of research, development, creative exploration, and above all, collaboration. Each of the six bathing essentials were carefully refined until we felt they could stand as a product you would return to again and again — considered, sensorial, and enduring.

AC: What inspired the signature scent, Ebon Veil?

BM: Ebon Veil was designed to ground and calm. Warm, woody and soft, it is a deep and complex scent crafted from a botanical blend of eleven essential oils. Signature notes are sandalwood, amyris and vetiver. Each oil was intentionally selected for its therapeutic properties to enhance and support the practice of bathing. For instance, sandalwood — a woody scent, with a calming aromatic qualities — supports introspection. Opoponax, a balsamic note, has a soothing quality that slows emotional processing and amyris while relaxing, supports emotional stillness.

Photo / Jeremy Young

AC: Why was it important to you to use plastic-free packaging?

BM: Aluminium was a considered alternative to plastic to minimise our impact. Not only infinitely recyclable, it protects the products’ integrity. From a design perspective, we loved the material’s ability to quietly upend the neutrality of the bathing space.

AC: What is your long-term vision for Baina Apothecary and how does this build on your six-year-long journey?

BM: Our vision is to continue evolving as a global bathing brand — serving our customers thoughtfully in the bathing space. Apothecary deepens this role, nurturing the body, calming the mind, and inviting connection to self.

Baina Apothecary is available now at selected independent retailers or Shopbaina.com.

More beauty

Unsure which acid is right for your skin type? Or whether to shell out $1000 for Dyson’s newest tech? Read on for the latest beauty news, reviews and profiles.

Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x, Reviewed: Is This $1000 Tool Worth Its Price Tag? How does the new Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x stack up to the original? And is it worth the hype? Read on for an honest review of the new tool and how it works for long hair.

Acids Explained: The Difference Between AHAs, BHAs, PHAs and How They Could Transform Your Skin. Skincare ingredients list has you stumped? Consider this your go-to guide to acids.

7 Years In The Making, Sans Ceuticals Founder Lucy Vincent Is Disrupting The Hair Care Category With Perpetual. Beauty entrepreneur Lucy Vincent is changing the way we interact with hair care with the launch of Perpetual, a waterless innovation that redefines sustainability and design.