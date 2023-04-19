The NuFace Mini claims to produce more facial definition and glow with just five minutes of massage a day. Annabel Dickson, gua sha enthusiast, takes the device for a test drive.

The promise

With the rise of non-invasive approaches and anti-ageing medicines and techniques, there is no surprise we are seeing gadgets like these in all shapes and forms come onto the market.

The NuFace brand, in particular, the device aptly named ‘Mini’, sits among the face sculpting and lifting range. The small but mighty device works to define facial contouring, reduce the signs of wrinkles and tighten the skin by stimulating deeper tissues and muscles with a gentle microcurrent.

It promises that with just five minutes a day, the portable device can improve facial definition, tone and texture, leaving a subtle glow.

The device comes with a leave-on hydrating gel primer with hyaluronic acid that must be used so the device can glide over the skin — it also helps conduct the microcurrents to penetrate muscles accordingly.

The practice

I have dabbled in facial toning devices before, most recently jumping on the gua sha bandwagon thanks to TikTok. I have loved seeing the contoured results, leaving my skin de-puffed and looking good.

I was excited to try a device that doesn’t involve much elbow grease and intrigued by the ‘face-lift in five minutes’ reviews I had seen about the brand.

The pretty simple device has three settings, low, medium and high voltage, and is very very quiet. It must be said also that you don't feel a thing... it took me a minute to realise it was on and working.

Once you have your primer on, smoothed over your face like a light face mask (this is an absolute must if you don’t want to feel a prickly electric shock sensation), the directions state to glide the device three times on an angle up your neck, then cheeks, then forehead after each beep and repeat.

I jumped on YouTube and TikTok to watch in real-life how to get the most out of my time with this piece. Most recommended to hold the device angled under your cheekbones for a few beeps to achieve a clearer contoured outcome.

All in all, this device was exceptionally easy and mindless to use. I tried it first thing in the morning and before bed at night to see which I preferred for the desired effect.

The place

The NuFace Mini is available from Meccabeauty.co.nz

The price

It’s $356 and comes with the NuFace Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer and a plug-in wall charger.

The verdict

No word of a lie, I saw immediate effects.

Firstly, I found my skin to feel tighter and more hydrated from the gel primer. I preferred using the device in the morning and found the rest of my skincare routine really penetrated my skin well and my makeup applied seamlessly. I also felt I needed less coverage of foundation, which is a plus!

My face was visually more defined and less puffy, especially after holding the device for longer under my cheekbones and around my jaw.

This device would be perfect to use before an event or on days/mornings when you wake up un-energised and in need of some fast relief.