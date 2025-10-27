Ring in some festive cheer with our edit of the best-value beauty advent calendars to treat yourself or a loved one this year.

Advent calendars remain the ultimate Christmas obsession for beauty lovers. Case in point: this year’s most impressive entries are close to selling out (one of them already has, but we’re crossing our fingers for a restock, soon).

Yes, the Christmas cheer is already upon us, sped up by the unveiling of this year’s top beauty advent calendars that promise the best gifts at a fraction of their retail price.

Whether you’re seeking a treasured beauty gift for the budding makeup artist in your life, or want to treat yourself to some pampering, this year’s releases have something for everyone.

The best part? Most are brimming with up to 25 product picks in a mix between full-sizes and minis to top up your beauty kit or tote on your next holiday.

We’ve curated our top 25 for 2025, selecting only those that are sure to appeal to every budget and preference.

From the wallet-friendly makeup picks to ultra-luxurious sets, here’s the latest and greatest advent calendars to have on your radar this year.

25. Makeup Revolution Beauty Magical Advent Calendar 2025

Best for: The makeup-obsessed teenager in your life.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: The Revolution Cream Contour Quad features four creamy shades to add depth and dimension to any beauty look, with two deeper tones for contouring and two lighter hues to lend a healthy sheen to the high points of the face.

What’s inside and why we love it: Dotted with shimmering stars and varying shades of hot pink, Makeup Revolution’s 24-day advent calendar was designed for beauty buffs who love nothing more than full-beat makeup. Every makeup pick is cruelty-free and vegan, and promises the ultimate colour payoff for those who love to unleash their inner makeup artist. This calendar includes everything you need to create a variety of makeup looks, from juicy lip glosses and shimmering eyeshadows to radiant-finish blushes and glow-boosting highlighters.

Available from: Farmers stores or see Farmers.co.nz.

24. e.l.f Sleigh The Holidays 24-Day Advent Calendar 2025

Price: $166. Value: $293

Best for: Your friend who loves makeup almost as much as they love the Barbie movie.

Product highlight: The 15-pan eyeshadow palette is a clear highlight, chock full of matte neutral shades and shimmering rainbow brights, making easy work of creating a variety of eye looks.

What’s inside and why we love it: e.l.f’s brightly hued offering contains a blend of its signature vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare. Try some of the brand’s best-sellers and TikTok viral products hidden behind each door, in limited-edition shades sure to add a little holiday cheer. Highlights include makeup artist favourites Power Grip and Luminous Putty Primer, plus the Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist and Lash N Roll mascara.

23. Who Is Elijah 12 Scents Of Christmas

Price: $85. Value: $144 (approx)

Best for: The frequent flyer who also loves to smell nice during their journey.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: While most of the perfumes included are 2ml, the woody, amber floral Nomad is 5ml - a genderless fragrance which oozes quiet luxury with its comforting aroma and lingering scent trail. This was Who Is Elijah’s first scent, which has remained a top pick ever since.

What’s inside and why we love it: Enjoy 12 days of fragrance with this perfume-packed set from Australian fragrance house Who Is Elijah. The vibrant red set contains the full Who Is Elijah fragrance wardrobe, spanning all 12 scents to embody different moods and characters. Discover Muse, Haze, Cherry Fiesta, Morning After, Ocean Eyes, Wall Street, Rebel Rose, His|Her, Desert Nights, Electric Soul and Chemical Addiction behind all 12 doors. The brand also recommends layering scents to find the combination that feels most suited to you.

Available from: Sephora stores or see Sephora.nz.

22. O.P.I Holiday Good Enough To Treat Mini Set

Price: $70. Value: $111 (approx)

Best for: Manicure obsessives who wouldn’t dare be caught without painted fingernails.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Magpies will delight over the number of shimmering shades included in this set, like Tempted to Lick-orice - a glistening black hue.

What’s inside and why we love it: O.P.I’s bedazzled gingerbread house features 12 candied colours from the nail lacquer brand’s new limited-edition Good Enough To Treat collection. Sure to appeal to the sweet tooths among us, the decadent shades draw inspiration from time-honoured Christmas delights, like the glittering gold of Nougat by Nature, the sparkling cherry red of Spread The Cherry and the rich chocolate of Star-zipan on the Tree. Each shade promises a smooth, glossy finish with unparalleled shine, which dries quickly without smudging. The set also includes a top and base coat to help extend the lifespan of your manicure for up to seven days of continuous wear.

Available from: Selected department stores, including Farmers or see Farmers.co.nz.

21. Benefit Glam Cube Advent Calendar

Price: $275. Value: $542

Best for: Those who appreciate clever formulas and playful packaging.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: If you love the look of a fuller brow but don’t want to fuss with multiple products to do so, then you’ll be delighted to see a full-size of Benefit’s best-selling 24-Hour Brow Setter, a gel which shapes and sets brows in one fell swoop.

What’s inside and why we love it: It’s already sold out at Sephora, and it’s easy to see why. This Rubik’s cube-style advent calendar heaps on the fun, revealing a new beauty gift with each twist in full or mini sizes. It’s a game you can’t lose, with 24 makeup and skincare treats to help level up your beauty routine. There are only three full-sized products enclosed (two for eyes, one for lips and cheeks), while everything else is mini (or “fun-sized”, as the brand calls them). Find everything from warm-toned bronzers to brightening pink blushes, or skin-blurring primers and mini mascaras, plus a host of skin treats to wash away the day when you’ve finished serving beauty looks.

Available from: Selected department stores including Farmers, or Farmers.co.nz.

20. Pure Fiji 12 Days Of Self-Care Advent Calendar

Price: $165. Value: $265 (approx)

Best for: Someone who’s had a bit of a tough year and could do with a little pampering over the summer break.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Anyone familiar with the Pure Fiji brand can attest to how beautiful its Nourishing Lip Balm is - loaded with hydrating plant butters to nourish and restore - available here in a 10ml size.

What’s inside and why we love it: Designed to take you on a self-care journey, Pure Fiji’s advent calendar bottles the best from the tropics to enjoy in the comfort of your own bathroom. Each one is scented with a different infusion, including the ever-popular dragonfruit, coconut lime blossom, mango and guava. Discover a selection of the brand’s award-winning body lotions, butter, scrubs and oils (including a few which took out the top prize in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards), luxurious soap, soothing pillow mist and gentle skincare.

19. Revlon Beauty Advent-ture

Price: $150. Value: $312 (approx)

Best for: The person in your life who always runs out of all their beauty products at the same time.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: The Revlon Illuminance Glow Wand is one of the newer products in the beauty brand’s stable, revered for its ability to highlight and hydrate skin. Find it enclosed in this set in two shades to try.

What’s inside and why we love it: Revlon’s 12-day Christmas countdown sees a selection of the brand’s top makeup picks fill the red, pink and cream doors of this luxurious-looking set. Don the limited-edition bespoke makeup headband as you create a timeless makeup look, with everything from primer to blush to mascara to lipstick at your fingertips. Plus, every product is full-sized, making it excellent value for money.

Available from: Selected department stores, including Farmers or see Farmers.co.nz.

18. MCo Beauty 12 Mini Icons Advent Calendar

Price: $52. Value: $100 (approx)

Best for: Your low-maintenance best friend who prefers to purchase beauty products in the health and wellness aisle while picking up bread and milk.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Mini XtendLash Mascara - a makeup artist favourite.

What’s inside and why we love it: If you’ve heard the hype surrounding dupe beauty brand MCo Beauty but haven’t tried any products yet, then consider this 12-piece set the perfect introduction. Find everything you need to create a flawless makeup look - perfect your base with the Super Glow Bronzing Drops and Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder, lend a wash of colour with the Cheek & Lip Tint, or create a luscious pout with the Peptide Lip Treatment. Not to mention these minis are ideal for toting around in your handbag or stashing in your carry-on for your summer getaway.

Available from: Chemist Warehouse, in-store only.

17. Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar

Price: $270. Value: $642

Best for: Your mum, who deserves treats that span her entire beauty routine.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: Relieve tired eyes this party season with Clarins’ Total Eye Lift, said to firm and restore the delicate under-eye area.

What’s inside and why we love it: Ready to overhaul your beauty routine? Look no further than Clarins’ 24-piece advent calendar, which is crafted from sustainably sourced paper and contains must-have products encompassing skincare, body care and makeup. Build a fresh skincare routine for the summer holidays with 11 products to gently cleanse, hydrate, lift and plump skin, from the Instant Eye Makeup Remover to the Hydra-Essentiel Mask. Drench skin in cosseting moisture with eight body care picks including the brand’s beloved Tonic Body Oil. Update your beauty look with five makeup basics: a primer, two mascaras and two lip products. For those who prefer a shorter countdown, consider Clarins’ 12-Day Beauty Advent Calendar.

Available from: Selected department stores, including Farmers, or see Clarinsnewzealand.co.nz.

16. Circa Advent Calendar

Price: $135. Value: $240

Best for: The home entertainer who loves to scent their space depending on their mood and the occasion.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Of all the candles contained in Circa’s first advent calendar, Raspberry & Rhubarb is a clear highlight. The aroma is festive but not cloying, a non-traditional take on a Christmas candle that can scent any space long after the tree has been taken down. It merges zesty lime with sweet red fruits and tangy berries, balanced with musky, creamy notes that feel wholly indulgent.

What’s inside and why we love it: Home fragrance fans will obsess over the 12 full-sized candles hidden inside every drawer, a scented surprise to wake up to and open every morning. Discover Circa’s Christmas classics like Gingerbread Cookies and White Fig & Cedar, alongside timeless icons like Watermelon & Coconut, Oceanique and Mango & Papaya.

Available from: Selected department stores, including Ballantynes, or Nz.circa.com.au.

15. ASOS Face + Body Advent Calendar 2025

Price: $252. Value: $1050

Best for: The trendsetter who is always up-to-date with the best beauty products to try now.

Number of windows: 26

Product highlight: BareMinerals Prime Time Hydrate & Glow Primer, a silicone-free serum-primer hybrid that restores glow to skin while prepping it for makeup application to follow.

What’s inside and why we love it: It’s the largest of all the advent calendars mentioned on this list, extending the festive cheer to Boxing Day. Brimming with a mixture of travel and full-sized products perfect to accompany you on a summer holiday, the ASOS Face + Body Advent Calendar includes skincare icons, makeup must-haves, plus hair and body care. Highlights include two Sol De Janeiro delights - the Bum Bum Cream and Delicia Drench Cream - plus the Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial Night Cream, Patchology Served Chilled On Ice Eye Gels, Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Cashmere Fluid, Sunday Riley Aquamarine Melt Cleanser, Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder and Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand.

14. Tatcha 12 Days of Treasure Advent Calendar

Price: $430. Value: $495

Best for: The J-beauty fan.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Tatcha’s Water Cream is an icon for a reason, promising to drench all skin types in its blend of hydrating Hadasei-3 and Japanese botanicals to refine pores and leave skin smooth and shine-free.

What’s inside and why we love it: If all you want for Christmas is glowing skin, then you’ve come to the right place. Inside Tatcha’s pretty purple set, discover a wonderland of skin-loving delights in this curated edit of the brand’s best-selling skincare. The takarabako, or treasure box, is full of travel-sized products, enabling you to build a mini skincare routine before committing to the full size. Discover a mix of gentle cleansers, creamy moisturisers, restorative serums and a luscious lip mask.

Available from: Mecca stores or Mecca.com.

13. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Countdown Advent Calendar

Price: $2116. Value: $2400 (approx)

Best for: The perfume purveyor who always smells delicious.

Number of windows: 8

Product highlight: It would be remiss of us not to mention the 70ml size of Maison Francis Kurkdjian most memorable fragrance - Baccarat Rouge 540 extrait de parfum - which has amassed fans the world over for its addictive woody, ambery and floral notes.

What’s inside and why we love it: Yes, the price of this hyper-luxurious advent calendar made our eyes water too, but after reviewing the products contained inside, we can see why. Fragrant surprises span the brand’s best-selling personal and home fragrances, alongside scented body care. In addition to a large format Baccarat Rouge 540 extrait de parfum, discover three precious elixirs, a candle trio, body oil, mist and more (like a surprise lucky charm hidden in one of the drawers). Feeling generous? Give this kit on Christmas Day and keep the holiday cheer going for your lucky loved one until New Year’s Day.

Available from: It’s currently sold out at Mecca. However, we’re crossing our fingers for a restock. Keep your eyes on Mecca.com for more information.

12. Revolve Beauty 2025 Advent Calendar

Price: $301. Value: $1469

Best for: The social media superstar who’s across all the latest viral beauty products.

Number of windows: 25

Product highlight: A full-sized 30ml bottle of the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil is worth $61 alone, a product touted as the gold standard in hair styling oils.

What’s inside and why we love it: Worthy of a spot on this list for its candy pink suitcase packaging alone, Revolve’s viral beauty advent calendar makes its return for 2025. Behind each window, discover 25 beauty treats (including 10 full-sized products) from cult favourite brands including Summer Fridays, Olaplex, Ilia, Kopari, Sol De Janeiro, Tower 28, Pat McGrath, Tarte, ColorWow, Laura Mercier, Dr Dennis Gross, Supergoop! and more. The Barefoot Dreams Cozy Socks may need to be stashed for the cooler months. But you’d better be quick, last year’s advent calendar sold out in a record two weeks so it’s fair to say this one will likely fly off shelves, too. Revolve has also released a 12-day advent, with six full-sized products spanning hair care, makeup and more.

11. Dior Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar

Price: $1200. Value: $1410 (approx)

Best for: The sartorialist who appreciates the finer things in life.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: Rouge Dior Lipstick in the shade 999 - the brand’s signature.

What’s inside and why we love it: Few advent calendars are quite as sensational as Dior’s festive take, which recreates the facade of the maison’s historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris. Inside, discover the Circus of Dreams, a dazzling interpretation of Christian Dior’s fascination with the joy and wonder of the circus by artist Pietro Ruffo. Brimming with 24 miniature beauty icons from the House of Dior, the set includes beloved fragrances, refined makeup and skincare products alongside a scented candle. Plus, enjoy a gilt festive bauble to hang from your Christmas tree.

10. Mecca Max Max Moments 12-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: $83. Value: $134 (approx)

Best for: Anyone wanting to dip their toe in wearing more makeup but unsure how or where to start.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: Mecca Max’s makeup brushes are beautiful quality, and here you’ll find the Flat Eyeshadow Brush to help you work in three of the eye products included in this kit. It’s perfect for patting in pigment formulas.

What’s inside and why we love it: Take your makeup to the max this holiday season with Mecca Max’s edit of 12 beauty surprises that come housed in a brightly hued keepsake box. Every makeup mini is perfect for stashing away for your summer holiday, with the on-the-go sizes excellent for travel. Discover a mix of everyday must-haves and limited-edition releases, including two Single Shadows, a Marbled Blush, Glaze Phase Lip Oil, Lip Pencil, Eyeliner, Triangle Powder Puff, Bronzing Drops, Liquid Highlight and Eyeshadow Crayon. Plus, it comes with a kitschy key chain.

Available from: Mecca stores or Mecca.com.

9. L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar - 24 Days Of Magic

Price: $349. Value: $615

Best for: A loved one who enjoys an “everything shower” multiple times a week.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: L’Occitane’s Almond Supple Skin Oil is an icon for a reason, a lightly scented body oil that’s perfect for locking in hydration post-shower.

What’s inside and why we love it: Take a peek inside L’Occitane’s palatial Provençal home, where every door reveals a scented treat to pamper yourself or a loved one. The French-made set features a selection of the brand’s best-sellers alongside new limited-edition favourites, including the Cocon De Sérénité - Relaxing Pillow Mist. Sure to surprise and delight, find six full-sized items alongside 18 miniatures spanning skincare, body and shower essentials, hand care and hair care. After the countdown to Christmas 2025 is over, the set can be reused to store jewellery, trinkets or to build your own advent calendar next year.

Available from: L’Occitane boutiques nationwide or online at Nz.loccitane.com

8. YSL Advent Calendar Holiday Set

Price: $1000. Value: $1227 (approx)

Best for: The modern muse.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: A full-sized Couture Mini Clutch eyeshadow palette in the shade Over Brun, which features four intensely pigmented eyeshadow shades to create a multitude of eye looks. This stylish leather-look compact is worth $149 alone.

What’s inside and why we love it: Upon first glance, YSL Beauty’s advent calendar looks more like a jewellery box - which is fitting given the number of glittering beauty products nestled inside. The white and gold double-drawer set is emblazoned with the brand’s Cassandre-style logo and asymmetrical star, pointing to the treasures hiding behind each door below. Discover three of YSL’s full-sized lip icons - the Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm, Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, Loveshine Lip Oil Stick - flanked by miniature versions of seven fragrances, one eyeliner, two mascaras, two lipsticks, six skincare treats, a makeup mirror and a candle.

Available from: Farmers stores or see Farmers.co.nz

7. 24 Days Of Kiehl’s Advent Calendar

Price: $252. Value: $528

Best for: Sharing with your significant other.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: A full-sized Lip Balm#1, an unscented moisturising lip balm that’s excellent for stashing in your handbag or beach bag to soothe and smooth lips as we move steadily towards the summer months.

What’s inside and why we love it: Searching for an advent calendar you can share with your significant other? Kiehl’s 24-day advent calendar is just that, with a mix of products that can sub easily into any skincare routine. The graffiti-style box is emblazoned with the tag-line: “Sharing joy since 1851″ and opens to reveal 24 windows heralding some of Kiehl’s most iconic formulations, think cleansers, face masks, serums, moisturisers and more. Fans of the brand will recognise hero products from its skincare collections, including the super-hydrating Ultra Facial, soothing Calendula, restorative Midnight Recovery or brightening Clearly Corrective ranges. Act quickly, there are fewer than 100 calendars available online exclusively, so shop now while stocks last.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest

Price: $376. Value: $541

Best for: Die-hard makeup fans who preach at the altar of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Number of windows: 12

Product highlight: While it may only come as a 15ml travel size inside this kit, this sample of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is enough to get you hooked. It’s a moisturiser and primer in one, and ensures the smoothest application of makeup when used as the latter.

What’s inside and why we love it: The bejewelled treasure chest packaging is reason enough to invest in Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday offering, but equally impressive is what’s stashed inside each jewel-handled drawer. Find five of Charlotte’s full-sized icons (Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk, Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara, Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk, and Rock ’n’ Kohl in Barbarella Brown) plus seven magical minis, including three skin-loving sensations, three lip products and a setting spray. If previous years are anything to go by, this starry-eyed advent calendar is sure to sell out, so you’ll want to get in quick.

Available from: Mecca.com, online only.

5. Lush Advent Calendar

Price: $460. Value: $593

Best for: The young at heart (kids aged 9-99).

Number of windows: 25

Product highlight: Choosing just one product highlight felt like choosing the favourite child, especially since 11 of the 25 beauty treats are exclusive to this gift set. Yog Nog is one of them, a gourmand, caramel-scented body lotion which envelops skin in moisture thanks to its blend of organic cocoa butter and almond oil. Vanillary Oudh is another, a warm, musky perfume that’s suspended in sandalwood oil to leave a subtle scent trail.

What’s inside and why we love it: Leave it to Lush to unveil a brightly hued box of scented beauty delights to lure us into its boutiques well in advance of December. This year’s design was created by Shruti Gadhvi, an artist who works with London-based charity and social enterprise Artbox. The organisation runs a series of art workshops to encourage budding artists who are neurodivergent or have learning disabilities to develop their artistic skills. Beyond the box itself, Lush’s 25-door calendar features a mix of year-round favourites alongside festive exclusives to scent both space and self. Soak up the suds with one of the kitschy reindeer, star or candy cane-shaped bath bombs or bubble bars, wash away the day with a sweet-scented shower scrub, gel or soap, and smooth on a nourishing lotion or spritz of perfume to get you in the festive mood.

Available from: Lush boutiques nationwide or see Lush.com/nz

4. Glasshouse Fragrances 24 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar

Price: $320, Value: $330

Best for: Gourmand lovers who leave a sweet-scented trail of fragrance wherever they roam.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: Every year, Glasshouse Fragrances saves its festive favourite for Christmas Eve - and this year that’s in the form of a Night Before Christmas 60g soy candle, perfect to set the scene as you wrap the last of your Christmas gifts.

What’s inside and why we love it: It’s easily one of the most interactive advent calendars on this list, and this year Glasshouse Fragrances’ Christmas countdown heaps on the whimsy with festive holiday stickers to customise your calendar and create your own interpretation of a very merry scene inside Santa’s workshop. The clock tower design was dreamed up by visionary digital artist Aeoniumsky, intended to capture the essence of a magical train journey through a snowy landscape. Intended to be cherished as a keepsake box once emptied, the illustration and stickers celebrate the work of Santa’s little helpers as they busily prepare for the jolly man’s arrival. Scented surprises span 30g soy candles, mini eau de parfums, bath and body favourites in a mix of year-round and seasonal scents, plus limited-edition treats available for this year only.

Available from: Selected independent retailers or Nz.glasshousefragrances.com

3. Diptyque Holiday 2025 Advent Calendar

Price: $944. Value: $1176 (approx)

Best for: Your friend who has been shopping at Mecca since it first landed in Ponsonby in 2007.

Number of windows: 25

Product highlight: It’s a scent that’s quintessentially Christmas, and every year Diptyque rolls out its annual take on Sapin: a pine-tree scented candle that’s available for a limited time. Sapin is a decidedly elevated take on a time-honoured Christmas scent, highlighting the warm, enveloping scent of the freshly cut evergreen tree.

What’s inside and why we love it: Diptyque’s Holiday 2025 Advent Calendar weighs a whopping 5kg, a sure giveaway that what’s inside is going to be good. Peruse the shelves of the Parisian home fragrance brand’s storybook, revealing a little wonder each day. The holiday tome features a special character, Archibald the cat, who wanders the shelves of the fictional bookshop set in Paris, with 25 surprises to take you right through to Christmas Day. Alongside two full-sized 70g candles, find 35g minis in much-loved scents including Roses, Santal and Ambre, a selection of parfums, scented body lotion, soap, body wash and a tree decoration set to hang on your tree for years to come.

Available from: Mecca stores or Mecca.com.

2. M.A.C 24 Mystery Must-Haves Advent Calendar

Price: $445. Value: $971

Best for: Long-time beauty buffs who know their way around a makeup kit.

Number of windows: 24

Product highlight: We’re suckers for a limited-edition surprise, and M.A.C’s festive take includes two accessories you can hang on to long after Christmas lunch is over. The Gel Eye Pads are sure to soothe tired eyes when stored in the fridge, while the M.A.C-branded gua sha makes for a welcome addition to any daily skincare ritual.

What’s inside and why we love it: Every year, we anticipate the arrival of M.A.C’s advent calendar, and this year’s offering certainly doesn’t disappoint. The 24-door, copper-coloured calendar includes a generously sized mirror and houses a mix of M.A.C favourites and limited-edition launches in miniature or full-size (14, in fact). It’s excellent value for those who regularly repurchase M.A.C’s lip and eye products, or for those who have always wanted to sample the brand but were scared off by the investment. In addition to the limited-edition accessories mentioned above, discover four lipsticks, two lip glosses, two balms (one of which also helps prime lips), two lip pencils, three eyeshadows, a set of eyelashes, two eyeliners, mascara, highlighter, plus four skin prep essentials.

1. Jo Malone London 25-Day Advent Calendar

Price: $980. Value: $1222 (approx)

Best for: Longevity. This fragranced kit includes products to use year-round.

Number of windows: 25

Product highlight: It was hard to choose just one favourite from Jo Malone London’s very merry advent calendar, so we’ve had to pull two. The first is a 30ml cologne in Orange Bitters, an iconic festive scent rolled out by the brand every year in time for Christmas. The second is the Orange Bitters Travel Candle, sure to bring some joy, no matter where you’re celebrating the holiday season this year.

What’s inside and why we love it: Jo Malone London’s luxury advent calendar is brimming with a selection of the fragrance maison’s seasonal favourites, from iconic colognes, candles, bath and body essentials through to limited-edition treats to cherish. Inside the gold-tinted drawers find a suite of 9ml colognes in Sandalwood & Spiced Apricot, Blackberry & Bay, English Pear & Freesia, English Pear & Sweet Pea, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, English Oak & Hazelnut, Lime Basil & Mandarin and festive Orange Bitters, plus 9ml cologne intense in scents spanning Myrrh & Tonka, Cypress & Grapevine, Hinoki & Cedarwood, Oud & Bergamot and Scarlet Poppy. There’s so much more than perfumes, too, with body cremes, body and hand lotions, hand creams, body mists, lip conditioners and miniature candles all immortalised in Jo Malone London’s most loved scents.

Available from: The Jo Malone London Britomart boutique, or selected department stores including Farmers. Farmers.co.nz

*Approximate values were calculated as a pro-rata of the price of full-sized items and are subject to change.

