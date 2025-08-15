Birkenstock launches Care Essentials, its first foray into body care; Dyson expands its haircare line with Omega; Ecoya achieves B Corp certification; Struggling to find your perfect foundation shade? Try Sephora’s shade matching services; plus five new launches to have on your radar.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our monthly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this month.

Ecoya achieves B Corp status

Australasian fragrance house Ecoya is celebrating for two reasons this week - marking its 21st birthday with the announcement that it has achieved a B Corp certification, which recognises the brand’s commitment to people and planet.

B Corp certification, provided by B Lab, is a designation that signifies a for-profit company meets high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. It demonstrates a commitment to using business as a force for good, considering the impact of decisions on all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Other notable New Zealand B-Corp brands include Allbirds, Untouched World, and Maggie Marilyn.

For Ecoya chief executive Claire Barnes, the milestone cements the values that have guided the brand since the beginning.

“Achieving B Corp certification meant looking under the hood at every layer of our business and proving we meet the highest standards – not only in what our customers see, but behind the scenes too. It holds us accountable and ensures we’re planning for the future with intention and care,“ she says.

“I’m immensely proud of this certification, because people and the environment are truly at the heart of Ecoya. It’s not just a certification - it’s a way of being.”

And for Ecoya, this certification is only the beginning, with the fragrance house continuing to ensure it treads lightly on the planet with its new products, including the reimagined diffuser range and its associated refills.

Shade matching services at Sephora

Fed up with buying foundation only to find it’s all wrong for your skin tone?

Sephora is shining a light on its in-store foundation matching services, which take the guesswork out of finding your perfect shade match.

Free foundation matching services are on offer at Sephora’s two-storey Sylvia Park store, with staff able to discover the right match for your skin tone from one of the many diverse shade ranges and formulas available.

Whether you prefer a dewy, lightweight skin tint, or a full coverage, matte finish, Sephora claims there are more than 1700 shade ranges available from its bestselling or store-exclusive brands.

This includes the brand’s own in-house Sephora Collection, like the serum-esque skin tint of the Reveal The Real Skin Tint, alongside brand exclusives like the buildable Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Foundation or skin-enhancing Makeup by Mario Surreal Skin Foundation.

Sephora Sylvia Park, Level G & Level 1/286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland

Dyson unveils new Omega haircare

Building on the success of its Chitosan hairstyling duo, Dyson has launched its new Omega Nourishing Range, which zeroes in on hair health and restoration.

The new collection (which includes a hair oil and leave-in conditioning spray) is engineered to restore the visible signs of hair damage, including dryness, dullness, breakage and frizz, using key ingredients grown and harvested on James Dyson’s farm, including sunflower oil.

It’s the secret ingredient at the heart of Dyson’s new Oli7 blend, which sees seven omega-rich oils combine to help hydrate hair and smooth the hair cuticle, without leaving hair weighed down.

According to Kathleen Pierce, Dyson’s global president of beauty, the new Omega range is designed to increase shine by up to 261%, and cut down drying time by about eight minutes when used with Dyson’s Airstrait tool.

“Sunflowers naturally have high chemical components, including omega-3 and omega-6, so we knew that was the right place to go when thinking about hydration,” Kathleen says.

“We tested our sunflower oil against 14 different supplier oils that any other brand would purchase, and it outranked all omega-3s and all omega-6s. So then we knew we had something meaningful to work with. Our sunflower oil is the cornerstone of the formula, which we then built the range around.”

The new Dyson Omega haircare range is priced from $95 and is available now from Dyson.co.nz.

Birkenstock branches out into foot care

Renowned for its selection of comfortable yet stylish footwear to elevate the everyday, Birkenstock is marking a new chapter in its storied history with the launch of its Care Essentials range.

Each foot care formulation harnesses 100% plant-derived ingredients to restore or relieve tired feet, promising a truly indulgent ritual to engage in at the end of each day.

Birkenstock Care Essentials is comprised of five core products, which are designed to be used in three steps: relax, exfoliate and care.

The ritual begins with Relaxing Bath Salts, which are infused with essential oils to promote a sense of relaxation and calm, before using the Exfoliating Foot Scrub and Smoothing Pumice Stone to remove dead skin cells and reveal the soft, smooth skin underneath.

The pampering experience ends with a cosseting layer of the Nourishing Foot Balm, Relief Lotion for Tired Leg & Foot and Comforting Dry Oil.

The new Birkenstock Care Essentials range is priced from $25, and available now from Birkenstock.co.nz.

Clockwise from top left: Newbies from Gelish, Seed Cycle Blend, Everee Women, Antipodes and Ed&I.

5 new launches to have on your radar

Gelish Solid Cream Gel Palette, $60, offers a mess-free, portable option to manicure obsessives with its solid gel formula, which promises up to 21 days of chip-free wear when paired with the Gelish Top and Base Coats. Available in three collections - Pretty Pastels, Act Natural and Getting Reddy - from selected Unichem and Life Pharmacies. Ed & I Cuppa T Multi-Purpose Daily Cleanser, $74, helps to revitalise a dull complexion with its blend of aloe vera, licorice root and green tea to comfort skin, remove impurities, and promote a radiant, even glow. Seed Cycle Blend limited edition artist series, $70. New Zealand supplement brand Seed Cycle Blend has unveiled its new artist collaboration series, with each package of its hormone-balancing blend featuring designs created by local female artists. Artists are encouraged to nominate their charity of choice, with $2 from every online order donated directly to that cause. The first is Waiaria Willoughby-Viljoen, with nominated charity Hagar, a non-profit organisation to support those who have experienced trafficking, slavery or abuse. Antipodes Ceramide Souffle Fresh Hydration Cream, $64. The newest product to launch from New Zealand skincare brand Antipodes is this whipped, hydrating moisturiser, formulated with plant-based ceramides, Sepilift peptides and harakeke flax gel to fortify the skin barrier, firm skin and leave it feeling soothed and hydrated. Everee Women #2 Balance Support, $89, offers women aged 20+ the amino acid support needed to stay strong, energised and balanced. The hero ingredient is Ovitage Collagen, which is combined with tyrosine and cystine to support the body in times of stress, provide sustained energy, maintain lean muscle mass, support bone density and promote healthy skin, hair and nails.

