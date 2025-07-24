A 90s-style bouncy blowout boasts timeless appeal, and with 2025’s technology, it’s easier to achieve than ever.

Hair with ample body and movement suits just about everyone, but styling hair to its voluminous best is not always the simplest task.

A good hairdryer is essential to creating said style.

Dyson, one of the world’s leading beauty innovators, has released to the public its previously professional-only styling tool, the Dyson Supersonic r hairdryer.

The brand claims it’s their fastest, lightest and most powerful hair dryer yet. The Supersonic r is the second dryer in Dyson’s Supersonic story, aiming to deliver even smoother, shinier and healthier-looking hair than the original.

The much sought-after tool promises to deliver red carpet-worthy results in the comfort of consumers’ bathrooms, having been used by professional stylists throughout 2024 on Hollywood A-listers including Demi Moore, Selena Gomez and Emma Stone.

One such professional stylist is award-winning hairstylist and Dyson ambassador Michael Beel, who trialled the Dyson Supersonic r backstage at New York Fashion Week in February 2024.

“I was instantly hooked at how it’s 30% smaller and 20% lighter, but still has the amazing power and technology we know and love from Dyson,” he says of the newest innovation.

Below, Michael shares his hot tips on how to create a bouncy, voluminous blowout (plus his styling secrets on how to make it last).

Get The Look: Cindy Crawford's 90s Blowout

Put a little bit of pre-styling cream into damp hair. Tip the head upside down and dry the roots to get maximum volume. Change nozzle on the Supersonic r to the Professional Concentrator nozzle. Section the hair and use a round bristle brush to dry each section. Once dry, pin up each section to cool. Once the curls have cooled, release them and tip your head upside down. Lightly spray dry texture spray at the roots, then finish with post-style serum for added hold and definition.

The new Dyson Supersonic r hairdryer. Collage / Ash Cometti

Hot Tip: How To Make Your Blowout Last

“Blast-dry your hair to about 60–70% before applying any product. Excess water can dilute the product, reducing its effectiveness,“ says Michael.

“Once you apply your restyling product, be sure to comb it through to ensure even distribution for a smoother, longer-lasting finish.”

To Roll Or Not To Roll?

“That depends on preference. Once you’ve blow-dried each section with a round brush, you can simply roll it up and pin it with a clip or bobby pin to cool and set the shape,” Michael says.

“If you do prefer rollers, I recommend ceramic ones that can be clipped in as they provide a smoother, more polished finish compared to velcro rollers, which can sometimes pull or flatten the curl when removed.”

Top Cuts To Try

"A diagonal forward, increased-layered haircut works beautifully for a blowout - think Victoria's Secret runway hair or JLo's iconic Super Bowl look," Michael says.

“Haircuts that have volume need layers and lightness, so if you love big hair, layers will help create lift and lightness.”

