This Is What It’s Really Like To Work Behind The Scenes At New York Fashion Week

Award-winning hairstylist Michael Beel shares his daily diary on the ground at New York Fashion Week.

Day 1

After arriving on the 16-hour direct Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New York, I headed straight to the beautiful Midtown Flower District in Chelsea. There, I went to the href="https://hotelchelsea.com/">Hotel Chelsea bar to catch up with some of my Kiwi friends that were in town. Hotel Chelsea is a vibe!

A key item in Michael's styling kit? The new Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer.

The next morning, my top priority was to pick up the newly unveiled Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer — a total game changer. This is Dyson’s lightest, smallest and most precise styling tool, designed to deliver fast-drying, smoother, frizz-free and shinier results.

Nardos Imam brought the drama to the runway with plenty of volume and oversized blooms.

Next, I went straight to my first show for the week: Nardos Imam (@nardosdesign). This was held uptown in the iconic Lotos Club (founded by Mark Twain), showcasing her fall ‘24 collection, which featured her signature stunning gowns.

Soft and romantic, the hair look at Nardos Imam cemented the vibe.

Led by hair lead Brian Buenaventura (@brianbuenaventura_), we paired the gowns with soft, romantic, pulled-back buns that had an organic S-bend and a strong centre parting.

The best way to unwind after a busy first day at NYFW? With dinner at one of the most iconic restaurants in the city.

After the show was finished, a group of us took the opportunity to do some wig/extension shopping to boost up our editorial kits for back home. As it was the eve of Chinese New Year, we thought it was only fitting to go to the Great N.Y. Noodletown in Bowery (Chinatown), which the Michelin guide voted as one of the best Chinese restaurants in NYC. The food did not disappoint!

Day 2

Backstage at Badgley Mischka.

I started my day with an early call time in Chelsea for the renowned Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy gown designer Badgley Mischka (@badgleymischka).

Ultra-sleek styles were the order of the day at Badgley Mischka, as seen here in a half-knot.

Hair lead Peter Gray (@petergrayhair) created a super sleek, modern Geisha-inspired ponytail to help accentuate the drama of the gowns. Overall, the look was high-shine and simple but so, so beautiful.

A snapshot of the hustle backstage at PatBO.

I was able to sneak in a break for a couple of hours before heading to a beautiful historic building in the Financial District for the second show of the day for designer PatBO (@patbo).

The brief at PatBO was simple — poker straight and ultra-glossy.

Working with hair lead Linh Nguyen (@linhhair), we created a look that consisted of a super clean centre parting and beautifully blow-dried, sleek and straight hair that embraced the hair's natural texture.

The Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer was my lifesaver today. It’s comfortable to use and Dyson’s new heater technology is incredibly powerful, drying the hair fast and leaving it looking smooth, frizz-free and shinier without heat damage. The other members of the hair team were so impressed and can’t wait to get their hands on it.

The sun sets over NYC on day two.

After the show, I went to Galerie Bar at the Smyth Hotel in Tribeca for a well-deserved gin. This is the darkest bar you’ve ever been in, but the lighting was perfect to hide the jet-lagged bags under my eyes.

I then had to go back to my hotel for an early night to rest before a busy day tomorrow with another two shows.

Check back tomorrow for Michael’s day-three diary.

