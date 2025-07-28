This new probiotic-rich skin treatment is the perfect introduction to microneedling, writes Ashleigh Cometti.

For someone who works in the beauty industry – which is synonymous with much pricking, prodding and poking – you’d think I would’ve overcome my needle aversion by now.

Sadly the reverse is true, and the mere mention of a needle coming within close range to my face or body is enough to make my palms clammy.

So it was with a dose of courage that I signed up for Exo Booster Microneedling, Dermalogica’s newest skin rejuvenation treatment available from its Skintopia clinics across the motu.

The first-of-its-kind treatment is new to Aotearoa, but renowned globally for its ability to improve skin texture, tone and resilience – and is unofficially touted as the “bacteria facial” for its use of probiotics.

Read on for everything you can expect from this rejuvenating, bacteria-loaded skin treatment (and the honest truth about how prickly it was).

The promise

Using a fusion of exosome therapy and microneedling, Dermalogica is paving the way for hybrid skin treatments with Exo Booster – a professional skin treatment powered by bacteria and a vegan exosome complex.

The bi-phase innovation couples the former with Pro Resolution technology, said to support long-term skin cell renewal and vitality.

Dermalogica claims it's the first bacterial exosome system in the regenerative skincare space and it is said to improve skin texture, tone and resilience, while addressing the visible signs of ageing.

What sets Exo Booster apart is its ability to enhance post-procedure results and skin healing, making it an excellent option to tack on to more invasive treatments like laser resurfacing, microneedling and chemical peels.

So, what exactly are exosomes and why should we be excited about them?

Released by stem cells, exosomes are vesicles that operate like cell messengers.

Tiny yet powerful, these particles penetrate the epidermis and activate various cellular functions, including delivering collagen and elastin from donor to recipient cells, reducing inflammation or speeding up cell turnover – all of which benefit overall skin health.

Rather than harness human exosomes, Dermalogica formulated a vegan option, with 10 billion lactobacillus exosomes derived from cabbage in every Exo Booster treatment.

When combined with medical-grade microneedling, Exo Booster is said to support a healthy skin microbiome and leave skin revitalised and radiant.

The practice

Two weeks ahead of my treatment, I popped by Skintopia’s Herne Bay clinic for a 30-minute consultation with training manager Fulvia Beillard.

We discussed the treatment in detail, and Fulvia quizzed me on my current skin type, condition and concerns, to assess whether I'd make a good candidate for the treatment.

A little bit about my skin: I’m a combination/oily skin type, and tend to experience shine through my T-zone. I get the odd hormonal breakout around my chin, and am on a continued mission to reduce my pore size (a tricky task) and lighten my pigmentation.

And so it was agreed – I’d return in two weeks and we’d dive into it.

On the day of my treatment, Fulvia poured me a cup of herbal tea while I got settled in one of Skintopia’s private rooms.

She began with a double cleanse using the Dermalogica Pre Cleanse, taking extra care to remove every trace of makeup, sunscreen and surface impurities.

Next, Fulvia applied Dermalogica’s signature Pro Power Peel in preparation, a tailored chemical peel with three formulations to choose from depending on your skin needs and desired result.

Take your pick from Power Clear, a peel for breakout-prone skin with salicylic acid, mandelic acid and malic acid to target active blemishes and post-spot marks; Ultra Bright, for hyperpigmentation with a blend of lactic acid, phytic acid and mucor fungal extract; or Advanced Renewal to smooth fine lines and wrinkles with glycolic acid, phytic acid and prickly pear extract.

I opted for Ultra Bright, which was applied to my skin and left on for a few minutes to work its illuminating magic.

Now for the pointy bit – microneedling. Fulvia mentioned the Dermalogica Pro Pen would feel slightly scratchy on my skin, but that it would be quick. She was right on both fronts, but it was not nearly as prickly as I expected.

The areas of my face that gave the most “bite” were the bony ones – like my forehead or my temples. It wasn’t nearly as uncomfortable as I’d anticipated, and Fulvia noted Dermalogica’s Pro Pen is far more gentle than other microneedling tools on the market.

Microneedling works by creating micro-channels in the skin, which trigger its natural wound-healing response. This system helps ensure optimum delivery of the Eco Booster treatment deep into the skin’s epidermis.

The Exo Booster solution is mixed fresh, the encapsulated exosomes combine with the Pro Resolution technology to ensure efficacy.

With each pass, Fulvia smoothed on the solution to offer my now-warmed skin a welcome dose of hydration and nutrients.

Armed with the remainder of the Exo Booster vial – roughly seven days’ worth to apply at home – I was on my way, with strict instructions not to wash my face that night.

The place

Skintopia, Unit 3 Jervois Apartments, 165-167 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay, with additional clinics in Mt Eden, Takapuna, and Wellington. Skintopia.co.nz

The price

Dermalogica’s Exo Booster Microneedling is priced at $540 for an advanced 45-minute treatment. Exo Booster is also available as an add-on for treatments such as RF microneedling, fraxel or non-ablative laser treatments for approximately $350 (prices may vary depending on the clinic).

The verdict

Unlike the many Hollywood treatments touted to achieve a pre-event glow-up, Exo Booster Microneedling is here for the long game – with results visible up to 21 days post-treatment.

This was true for me, and in the days following my appointment my skin felt slightly drier and tighter than usual (both of which are common, Fulvia said). Twice-daily application of the remaining Exo Booster solution certainly helped with that, and I dutifully applied a pipette on clean skin as recommended.

My skin settled by day four, and I began eagerly assessing changes to my complexion in the mirror each day.

I allowed the full three-week period to make my final judgment, and I noticed my skin did feel more resilient – better equipped to handle the many ingredients thrown at it as part of my role as beauty editor.

Typically, I get a bout of seasonal dryness around this time of year – but my timely treatment meant I sidestepped that completely.

Not only this, but my skin appeared more even-toned and radiant, and while my pigmentation didn’t miraculously disappear, it seemed slightly easier to conceal under makeup.

Having the vial of Exo Booster to apply topically was a game-changer in my view, and I wish the product was available as a standalone to complement my current skincare routine (hint hint).

For best results, Fulvia recommended a course of treatments every couple of months. It’s a treatment I’d definitely book in for again to boost my overall skin health and resilience, but this time without a clammy palm in sight.

