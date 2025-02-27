An inside look at tanning brand Bonnie’s sweet activation in Christchurch; Swap your old bra for a new one today at Nala in Commercial Bay; Boots UK launches into Life and Unichem pharmacies, plus tributes pour in for celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every second Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Bonnie founder Mary Outram took over one of Christchurch's top bakeries this week for her brand's first-ever pop-up. Photo / Supplied

Bonnie’s Bake Shop pops up in Christchurch

Earlier this week, gradual tanning brand Bonnie took over Christchurch’s Fluffy Bake Shop for its first-ever pop-up event.

The community event saw beauty lovers and coffee addicts alike file into the Bonnie Bake Shop for a morning of coffee and connection, treats and tan, with bottles of Bonnie’s signature Golden Gradual Tanning Lotion, Glow Gradual Tanning Face Drops and Glazed Moisturising Lotion & Tan Prolonger lining the shelves typically reserved for pastries.

Guests at the Bonnie Bake Shop included makeup artist Kasia Stanicich. Photo / Supplied

To accompany the free cups of coffee available, Fluffy Bake Shop created Bonnie-inspired doughnut flavours including Pistachio Glow and Salted Golden Brown Butter, an homage to two of the brand's best-sellers.

Free Bonnie branded coffee was available to guests at the early morning event. Photo / Supplied

At its heart, the pop-up event was a play on the brand’s tagline: “Bake with Bonnie, no sun required”, while the Bonnie Booth photobooth was on hand to capture happy snaps.

Fluffy Bake Shop created two Bonnie-inspired doughnut flavours. Photo / Supplied

Guests were also gifted an exclusive Bonnie Beauty Bag with any three products purchased on the day.

Ready for a better bra? Bring your old bra to Nala in Commercial Bay today and have it swapped for a new one. Photo / Supplied

Swap your bra today at Nala

From Australia to Aotearoa, Nala is bringing its selection of inclusive intimates to our shores.

As one of the pioneering lingerie brands that encompasses all sizes and genders, Nala highlights a diverse size range from XXS to 6XL in A-K cups, as well as styles that cater to both trans people and those who identify as non-binary.

The brainchild of Chloe De Winter, Nala bridges the gap with a stylish collection of lingerie that serves to celebrate every body or pair of boobs. Each garment is crafted from bio-based fabric and sits at an affordable price point without compromising on quality.

Today (February 27) Nala is hosting an activation inside Auckland's premier shopping precinct, Commercial Bay. Shoppers can visit the pop-up between 11am and 2pm and swap their old bra for a new Nala (valued at $60 each).

Every old bra donated will be given to Project Uplift, a charity that provides women throughout the Pacific Islands with comfortable, well-fitting bras. Nala will match every bra donated with a new one, to double their efforts.

Nala’s bra swap is available to the first 500 shoppers to arrive at the Commercial Bay pop-up, so you’d better be quick!

Commercial Bay, 1 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Wearenala.com

British beauty brand Boots has landed in Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

Boots UK launches in Aotearoa

It’s the beauty brand that’s hit cult favourite status overseas, and now Boots UK is coming to Unichem and Life Pharmacies nationwide.

The brand’s effective yet affordable selection of health and beauty products captured the attention of Green Cross Health, the parent company of Unichem and Life Pharmacies. Now, expect to see its best-sellers line the shelves in pharmacies across the motu, including at the recently opened concept store Beauty By Life in Newmarket.

Popular skincare collections include the ingredients-focused Vitamin C, Cucumber and Glow ranges, alongside essentials for body, baby and hair.

Newmarket’s Beauty By Life store is the first of many, with Green Cross Health teasing new locations that look set to open soon, including Queensgate and Lower Hutt over the coming months.

Celebrities pay tribute to Jesus Guerrero

It was the news that sent shockwaves through Hollywood this week, the unexpected death of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. He was 34.

Jesus’ tragic death has seen countless celebrities share their outpourings of love, including the likes of friends and celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore and Katy Perry.

The Los Angeles-based hairstylist was a fundamental part of Kylie Jenner’s glam team for years, with the star’s heartfelt Instagram post calling him: “more than a friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support".

Jennifer Lopez also shared a touching tribute, adding: “You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognised, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Jesus’ honour by his younger sister Gris, who shared that his death was both “sudden and unexpected”.

Guerrero had been travelling with Jennifer Lopez and her glam team in Dubai. The GoFundMe page is calling for donations to bring him back home to Houston, Texas. In the time since the page launched, Kylie has offered to cover all funeral costs as well as any additional help to the family as required.

