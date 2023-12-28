Formerly Forme Spa, this multi-site spa offers the sort of self-care combination that works for anyone looking for a little TLC.

When it comes to end-of-year to-do lists, it can feel almost impossible to keep up with the neverending parade of social events and loose ends to tie up at work. In amongst the chaos, now is the right time to consider booking a little me-time for a moment of respite and reset. One idea is to combine both a relaxing facial and massage treatment that promises a tranquil state of mind.

The Promise

Endota’s VIP Surrender Package is essentially a combination of two of the brand’s popular treatments: Organic Relax and Organic Infusion Facial. Because it covers two focal points, the face and body, the purpose of this treatment is to offer a head-to-toe treatment that will leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Soothing strokes with jade stones are meant to offer a feeling of being ‘centered’ and reach deep into tight muscles. A refreshingly soothing facial is also meant to leave you with a tranquil, inner and outer glow.

The full-body Organic Relax massage.

The Practice

There are nine conveniently located Endota spas around the country — five in Auckland, and other outposts in Hamilton, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown. I made a booking for a Friday mid-morning three weeks before the Christmas holidays as a little moment of respite.

The custom-built spa takes the lower garden floor, with five treatment rooms including a couples suite, three pedicure and two mani stations, along with a relaxing area looking out to the garden, great on a sunny day post-treatment.

I head to the recently opened Ponsonby location. I take the quiet stairs down from street level to a basement level and am greeted warmly by staff before being offered tea and a form to fill out. My therapist Manon is helpful and attentive, before going over any health issues and my main areas of concern.

The reception is small and inviting, with shelves stoking several standard promotions and gift ideas as expected during this time of year before being taken to a treatment room that is warm, dimly lit, and sparse.

The full-body Organic Relax massage begins with essential oils, followed by a nourishing massage that includes the use of warm jade stones. It’s not an intense massage, and while I’m usually better with a very firm massage, this is perfect for someone who is prone to feeling ticklish or who isn’t necessarily a fan of being massaged.

After 60 minutes, the facial component of this treatment begins, using the Endota Organics skincare range to “awaken the senses and deliver a super-boost of hydration.”

There wasn’t much explanation of what would be used on my skin, but from looking at the products myself online, the formulations are organic certified (COSMOS and ACO), all-natural and include extracts derived from potent Australian native ingredients.

Manon also used a jade roller to help activate the botanical in the skincare and help me further unwind.

But the best part of this treatment was the reflexology. I enjoyed the pressure points in my feet being activated by swift pulse-point-focused massages, along with a brushing technique across the top of my feet which helped stimulate the body. The scalp massage was another key highlight which again helped me feel warm all over.

For the ultimate gift, this is a safe bet if you’re looking to spoil someone with an impressive day at the spa.

The Place

253 Ponsonby Road. Street parking is generally available, and there is also the Pompalier Terrace carpark in very close vicinity with affordable parking currently $1 per hour. Endota.com.

The Price

$180 for 80 minutes.

The Verdict

This is a low-impact massage created to relax and unwind, so don’t expect a firm Swedish or Thai technique here. It’s very much pitched as something that will focus on soothing both mind and body.

With only a few days left of the year, consider booking one for the New Year as a way to re-energise yourself before the working year begins or to keep that languid summer feeling going.

What I loved about this was the inclusion of some light reflexology — not every “full’ body massage accommodates this, so it was great to see the package incorporate this into the treatment. I left feeling extremely relaxed and would suggest trying to book this treatment in the latter part of your day before dinner and bed.

For the ultimate gift, this is a safe bet if you’re looking to spoil someone with an impressive day at the spa. It’s not too intense and just right for the hard-to-buy-for person.

