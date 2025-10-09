From intelligent reads deconstructing beauty culture to practical guides on how to get the most out of your makeup bag, Ashleigh Cometti charts the best new books on beauty.

With their vibrant hues and captivating photography, beauty books strike the sweet spot between being pretty and practical – serving to elevate coffee tables and makeup routines alike.

This year’s latest batch of books are an eclectic mix of inspirational and educational reads.

Here are our top picks of the best new beauty books to add to your reading list.

Cosmetic chemist and bio-technologist Dr Dominika Andrys has channelled her 15 years of experience in the industry into a book aimed at up-and-coming beauty brand founders.

Beyond Beauty explores the science and strategy behind building meaningful beauty brands that last, by offering insightful tips on how to navigate product development and regulations.

The step-by-step resource condenses advice Andrys has shared with countless brand founders over the years, and promises a comprehensive yet practical guide for anyone wanting to build a credible and innovative cosmetic brand.

“This book is for anyone who dreams of creating their own cosmetic brand or is already on that journey but feeling overwhelmed by the many steps involved,” she says. “Whether you’re just starting out with an idea or you’re already developing products and trying to navigate the complexities of the industry, Beyond Beauty is designed to be a trusted companion.”

Teen Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide

The newest book by qualified beauty therapist and skincare expert Caroline Hirons acts as a follow-up to her debut book, Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide.

Hirons is known for her straight-talking approach to skincare, and her no-bull attitude offers teenagers (and their parents) effective advice to navigate hormones, breakouts and more.

From easy-to-follow skincare routines to wallet-friendly product recommendations, Teen Skincare features advice from a dermatologist, nutritionist and psychologist to offer a holistic view of how to take care of teen skin and restore confidence.

Rytual

Rytual is Chloe Elisabeth Wilson’s debut novel, the writer’s first foray into the world of fiction. The story follows main protagonist Marnie Sellick as she navigates the mysterious world of beauty brand Rytual Cosmetica.

Drawn in by the allure of Rytual founder and CEO Luna Peters, Marnie is pulled into the vortex of the millennial pink beauty brand and everything it has to offer.

But all is not as it seems at Rytual, which Marnie quickly discovers as the cult-like brand’s dark side takes hold.

As recommended by Maggie Walch of Unity Books, who calls Rytual “dark, sensual and satirical ... and just like the modern beauty industry, has horror and shadows lurking underneath a perfect shiny exterior.”

Pixel Flesh: How Toxic Beauty Culture Harms Women

Brand consultant, journalist and former editor of Dazed Beauty Ellen Atlanta puts beauty culture under the microscope in Pixel Flesh: How Toxic Beauty Culture Harms Women.

The book explores the impacts of augmented reality filters, photo editing apps and the role of social media to ask the question: Is our beauty culture really empowering? Are we really in control?

Atlanta holds a mirror to present-day beauty ideals perpetuated by pop culture and in the media, drawing comparisons from her own life to unpack the absurdities of the standards faced by young people today.

The result is an honest, nuanced account of beauty culture and the harsh realities of growing up in the digital age.

Decolonising My Body: A Forgotten History Of Beauty

Afua Hirsch’s Decolonising My Body: A Forgotten History Of Beauty dives into the colonial roots of modern-day beauty standards and how we can learn to undo them.

The book begins with Hirsch getting her first tattoo at 40, and follows the award-winning journalist’s journey to reclaim her body from colonial ideas of purity, adornment and ageing.

Her overarching question, “How do we determine what is beautiful?”, is explored through interviews with beauty experts, practitioners and consumers, with a goal to connect the reader to their own culture and liberate them from the beauty ideals that don’t serve them.

Face Fitness

If you’ve ever been curious to try face sculpting massage for yourself, Face Fitness features an easy-to-follow guide to 50 different facial exercises to help tone, sculpt and strengthen facial contours.

Try the Cheekbone Press to help flush cheeks, the Bright Eyes to minimise puffiness and activate lymphatic drainage, or the Jawline Squeeze to ease muscle tension.

It builds on trends made popular by the likes of Face Gym in London and Los Angeles, but offers a wallet-friendly approach with tips to DIY the technique from the comfort of your own bathroom.

Alongside facial stretches and massages, the book offers a holistic approach to self-care with clean beauty tips and meditative affirmations.

Beauty Hacks: Makeup Cheats, Skincare Tricks And Styling Tips

Brimming with more than 130 beauty hacks, Aggie Robertson’s beginner’s guide covers all things skincare, makeup, hair care and more.

It follows the philosophy that beauty doesn’t have to be complicated, painful or expensive, and as such is full of simple beauty secrets that call for regular household items.

Whether you want to learn how to create a messy up-do, colour-correct your makeup, or create a dreamy home day spa, this hair, skin, nails, and makeup manual breaks everything down into practical steps.

Perfume: A Century Of Scents

Writer and fragrance consultant Lizzie Ostrom’s Perfume: A Century Of Scents takes a look back at the 100 perfumes that defined the last century.

A must-read for fragrance lovers, the book celebrates time-honoured signature scents and forgotten olfactions – and highlights the brand founders behind them, the campaigns that launched them and the people that wore them.

