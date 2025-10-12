Shop with purpose this month with these products turning pink in support of those facing breast cancer.

With values-based buying on the rise, consumers are seeking out products that go one step further than concealing, perfecting or styling. They’re after a cherished memento that acts as a reminder to do good every time they reach for it.

This month, a handful of top skincare, haircare and makeup brands have unveiled limited-edition pink products for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering shoppers the opportunity to support those facing breast cancer while treating themselves to a special beauty gift.

From glow-giving highlighting powders and radiance-restoring serums to sorbet-pink hot styling tools, here are the best limited-edition pink products to add to your beauty rotation this month, and how they’re supporting this good cause.

It’s the product that started a movement, with RevitaLash’s lash fortifying serum amassing fans the world over for its ability to promote lash growth and health.

Developed by Dr Michael Brinkenhoff to help his wife Gayle regrow her lashes after breast cancer treatment, RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner contains the brand’s BioPeptin Complex to condition, strengthen and soften eyelashes while fending off breakage or environmental damage.

For every Lash or Brow Conditioner or Strengthen and Define collection sold during October, RevitaLash Cosmetics New Zealand has pledged to donate a one-month supply of either RevitaLash Advanced, RevitaLash Advanced Sensitive or RevitaBrow Advanced to cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better. Since 2008, RevitaLash has raised more than $9 million for breast cancer charities, with a goal to reach $10m for breast cancer research and patient initiatives.

Early detection information is available on the RevitaLash website, which encourages people to look, touch and check for changes every month, and contact their healthcare professional if they notice anything unusual.

Estee Lauder has released a limited-edition take on its cult-favourite overnight serum .

The unique formulation is designed to address the various signs of ageing caused by environmental aggressors, working with the skin’s overnight cycle of rest and regeneration for skin that appears more radiant and even-toned with ongoing use.

This limited-edition release is just one example of the many pink products released as part of Estee Lauder Companies’ 25-year-long breast cancer campaign, with 20% of the purchase price of the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Fun fact: Evelyn H. Lauder worked with SELF magazine’s then editor-in-chief Alexandra Penney to co-create the iconic pink ribbon symbol for breast cancer awareness, which is still used today.

Over the last 22 years, Ghd has raised more than $25m for breast cancer charities globally. This year, the hot styling tool brand is supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with the release of its pink sorbet limited-edition collection, with $20 of the purchase price donated to the foundation.

All five of Ghd's top tools have been reimagined in the pink sorbet colour, with each housed in a soft-touch zip bag that converts into a heatproof styling mat.

Viva loves the Ghd Duet Blowdry, a two-in-one hair dryer brush that transforms hair from wet to blow-dried with ease.

Bobbi Brown’s best-selling Highlighting Powder comes housed in candy pink outer packaging this month, befitting of the pinky-hued highlighter inside.

It boasts the dual benefits of a gel and a powder, giving skin a healthy glow when dusted onto cheekbones, brow bones or the bridge of the nose. The shade Pink Glow suits a variety of skin tones, from the ultra-fair to deep or dark skin tones. Plus, it won’t settle in fine lines or wrinkles, making it an excellent pick for mature skin types.

Bobbi Brown has pledged to donate $110,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2025 as part of Estee Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign.

Skin feeling dry after a long winter of cooler temperatures and sitting under air-conditioning units? Enter Clinique’s Dramatically Different Lotion+, a dermatologist-developed moisturiser designed to offer skin a welcome drink of water.

For October, the iconic butter-yellow packaging has been switched out for hot pink and dressed up with a limited-edition pink ribbon keychain to support breast cancer awareness.

It’s suitable for use on all skin types, even those with sensitive skin or seeking comfort post-procedure. The fragrance-free formula replenishes the skin’s oil-water balance, fortifies the skin barrier and promises long-lasting hydration for up to eight hours.

Until October 31, Clinique will donate $10 from the purchase price of the limited-edition Dramatically Different Lotion+ to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Jane Iredale Special Edition Forever Pink Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $73

Forever Pink is Jane Iredale’s pH-reactive lip and cheek stain, which transforms on contact with skin into a shade that’s uniquely yours.

It starts clear, then shifts into a pH-activated hue, which promises long-lasting, hydrating colour. The bullet is formulated with a blend of natural botanical oils, including avocado and olive oil, to soften lips and defend against transepidermal water loss, while rose flower wax helps to nourish and moisturise to leave lips supple and comfortable.

This year, for every Forever Pink product sold, Jane Iredale will donate one to Look Good Feel Better, while $1 of the purchase price will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Available from October 6.

