A new build in Sumner delivers a sophisticated family home complete with kid-friendly pool.

When it comes to an ideal family-friendly layout, this new home in Sumner, Christchurch, ticks many boxes. The kitchen acts as a command centre of sorts, with panoramic views of the television snug at one end and the lounge at the other, which flows easily to an outdoor room.

“It’s designed to ensure there’s good indoor-outdoor connection and easy access to the pool and external living area,” says Aaron Jones, the design director and founder of Urbanfunction, an architecture and design firm based in Christchurch.

“This is the second home we’ve created for this couple so they had a lot of trust in the process, which made it a really positive experience for both parties.”

This time around, the owners needed more space for their growing family, somewhere to create new memories as the next chapter unfolds.

Jones has designed a carefully considered layout that works well with the family’s lifestyle.

“Our brief was to create a super high-performance, architecturally detailed home. They wanted an almost passive house performance, that also delivered an architectural experience.”

The result is a dwelling that delivers on its goal to explore the intersection of sustainability and style.

This sleek, light-filled counter area effortlessly blends everyday functionality with refined, contemporary style. Photo / Stephen Entwisle

Inside, it's about functionality, comfort and connection. The home's layout is organised as one simple, open-plan living room that runs the entire length of the building, creating a relaxed and easy vibe.

Designed to maximise space and light, it fosters a sense of openness and serenity while being at the heart of family life. Four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms (ensuite, family bathroom and powder room) are located on the opposite side of the house.

The timber backdrop blends as one harmonious whole. The tongue-and-groove ceiling in western hemlock – a softwood grown in Canada and the United States – and the engineered oak flooring bring warmth to the volume.

The entire exterior is clad in Coloursteel, so the first impression when you arrive at the house is a strong geometric shape.

“The feeling of this home is very specific,” Jones says.

Chosen for its durability and style, the aluminium cladding wraps down from the roof to the walls, and is softened by natural cedar timber infills.

Cedar and Coloursteel finishes give the family home a bold geometric form. Photo / Stephen Entwisle

While the home has impressive aesthetic appeal and functionality, equally noteworthy are its technical aspects.

“We aimed for very high performance, with a strong focus on insulation, airtightness, orientation and solar gain,” he says. “We didn’t pursue full passive certification because we wanted the freedom to prioritise design decisions such as larger areas of glazing to capture views, generous ceiling heights, and some material choices that sit slightly outside strict passive thresholds.”

The home includes four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open-plan living area, maximising space and light. Photo / Stephen Entwisle

The result is a home that offers comfort, low running costs and strong sustainability credentials, while still delivering the architectural style and spatial character the owners were seeking.

More on Homes

Discover inspiring stories of creative homes, sustainable living, bold design and personal makeovers from some of today’s most visionary talents.

