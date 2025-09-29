Architects Eva Nash and Kate Rogan utilise the power of two on all their projects, even when it comes to working on their own private residences.

Eva’s new kitchen in her Westmere, Auckland home, was designed by the two of them – and Eva believes it’s the better for it. The deceptively simple design is a masterclass in the effort it takes to make something look effortless.

“The simplicity is very intentional. It’s the result of a lot of careful consideration rather than something that just fell into place,” says Eva.

The kitchen features mixed materials, colours and textures but the overall look and feel is one of cohesion and harmony.

“We wanted it to feel calm and effortless, but also to reward a closer look,” she continues.

Eva Nash’s new kitchen, designed with Kate Rogan, blends elegance with everyday family life. Photo / Simon Wilson

“It wasn’t about one big gesture but rather layering small, thoughtful moves that create balance. While the overall effect feels intuitive and easy, it was very much a deliberate and considered process. Elements like the softly curved island, the circular pendants that offset the strong lines, and the fine detailing of the shelf were all refined over time.”

The first material to be selected for the project was the timber, chosen for its natural warmth and texture. A super white granite splashback and island countertop provide subtle contrast and white ceramic tiles have been laid vertically to echo the form of the island’s half-round solid oak dowelling that conceals a cabinet.

Kate says working together on Eva’s house was fun and familiar: “Knowing Eva so well definitely made some decisions easier as we already understand each other’s design instincts. But at the same time, it was a chance to push ideas further, because we both felt invested in creating something that worked perfectly for her family.

“It was a really enjoyable process, combining trust, shared vision, and the freedom to experiment in a space we both care deeply about,” she says. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Timber, granite and curved forms define this stylish yet practical hub. Photo / Simon Wilson

The kitchen layout is a study in connection and separation. Due to its prominent position within the home, the public face of the kitchen is simple, yet striking. Behind the scenes, a scullery hidden by a sliding door provides extra storage and a prep zone for the less attractive side of a working kitchen.

The island is designed for gatherings, with comfy barstools curving around one corner. The kitchen flows easily to an adjacent social space, where a sofa and armchair have been positioned for lounging.

“Our family life is centred around the kitchen, it’s where we come together,” says Eva. “I live here with my husband and our two children, and the island bench has become the natural hub of the house. It’s where we share casual meals, help with homework, and gather friends and family for informal, relaxed entertaining.”

She wanted a robust space for a busy family, but one that also offered easy care and everyday elegance. “The result is an aesthetic that feels grounded, resilient, and perfectly tuned for both lively entertaining and quiet retreat.”

The kitchen won the 2025 Trends International Design Awards NZ Architect-Designed Kitchen of the Year. Photo / Simon Wilson

Kate and Eva started Rogan Nash Architects 13 years ago.

“We each bring different strengths and perspectives, which keeps the work dynamic interesting,” says Kate. “When our ideas diverge, we talk them through and find ways to combine the best of both. The result is always stronger than either idea on its own.”

The kitchen won the 2025 Trends International Design Awards NZ Architect-designed Kitchen of the Year.

