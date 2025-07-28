Our love affair with greige may be over. A new breed of brave designers is turning the tide on bland interiors by showcasing the powerful impact colour can have on our lives.

Be bold. Be brave. Decorate your home for you, and only you. “When it comes to colour, my biggest piece of advice is to do what you love. If a colour makes you happy, go for it – your home should feel like a true reflection of you,” says Auckland-based interior designer Erina Emery. “Think about how you want a space to feel first, then choose colours that support that mood. And don’t just follow trends or pick something because your neighbour said it looked nice – you’re the one living in it, not them!”

Interior designer Erina Emery. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Colour can make an extraordinary difference to the way we think and feel – new scientific research has shown that the colours we surround ourselves with have an impact on our wellbeing. As a nation, we’ve been stuck in a décor funk of white, grey and beige for a while. We’ve become accustomed to painting our homes in tones that lean towards dullness, rather than daring. Neutral, almost-not-there backdrops are the go-to colours in a sea of cookie-cutter interiors. Safe. But Boring.

There are some encouraging signs that the pendulum is swinging in the other direction. A few colour-savvy designers are creating unique and vibrant spaces that are striking a chord with those who believe colour makes life better. The result is exciting and inspiring interiors, brimming with fearless personality where bold colour combos and outrageous décor decisions are embraced.

“Of course I believe that colour makes life better. I’m crazy about colour!” says Erina. “But honestly, it really does make life better. Colour brings energy, emotion, and a sense of personality into a space. It can turn a bland room into something joyful, cosy, or downright fabulous. Whether it’s a gorgeous wallpaper, a playful pop of pink on a cushion, or a deep inky blue in a bedroom, colour has this magical way of making a house feel alive. It’s not just about style – it’s about creating spaces that make you feel something. Life’s too short to live in beige – bring on the colour!”

She painted the staircase in the entranceway of her own home bright red to add a wow factor. If that’s a step too far, then even a pop of colour can have a dramatic impact. Erina recently added uplifting colour to a client’s open-plan living area and the improvement was instant.

“They had two grey sofas and wanted to bring in some colour without a full overhaul. I designed a playful nesting coffee table setup with one round table and two round ottomans – one in hot pink, the other in bright yellow. We layered in some bold, printed cushions to tie it all together. That injection of colour completely transformed the space – it went from safe and neutral to vibrant and full of joy. Such a simple change, but a total game changer!”

Blush is one of interior designer Erina Emery’s favourite colours. Photo / Matt Klitscher

When it comes to mood-altering colours, blush is another favourite of hers. “It’s like a warm hug in colour form. Soft, flattering, and quietly confident, it brings a sense of comfort and calm without ever feeling boring. I love using blush in bedrooms or lounges where you want to unwind but still feel a little glam. It pairs beautifully with everything from deep greens, blues and warm neutrals, and just being in a room with blush tones can make you feel a little softer, a little more grounded, and a whole lot more at ease,” she adds. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Johns Hopkins University in the United States is leading the research into the value of intentionally designing spaces for wellbeing, holding an inaugural summit in 2023. Leaders from the fields of architecture, design, neuroscience, cognitive science, environmental psychology, and technology hosted conversations about research and design practices. The university has established the International Arts + Mind Lab at its Brain Science Institute to study the relatively new field of neuroaesthetics. Last year, it convened international experts from various disciplines to discuss how built environments affect human health and wellbeing.

Erina has seen first-hand the impact colour has on people. “Research now backs what many of us instinctively feel: our surroundings shape our mood, and colour is a big part of that,” she says.

“Soft tones can soothe the soul, while bold splashes of colour can spark joy and lift the energy of a room. I’ve had clients tell me they didn’t realise how flat their home felt until we brought in colour – and suddenly the space felt warmer, more alive, more them. Colour isn’t just about making things pretty – It’s about creating a home that truly supports how you want to feel.”

Architect Aaron Paterson.

Pac Studio, an Auckland architecture practice that’s known for its bold and directional colour choices, is headed by architect Aaron Paterson and designer Sarosh Mulla. Pac’s unique interiors are an alchemy of their distinctly different approaches to colour: Aaron likes dusty colours, while Sarosh prefers saturated tones. “We often meet between these extremes, which makes working with colour rewarding,” says Aaron.

The pair, who are both senior lecturers at the University of Auckland Waipapa Taumata Rau, intentionally include colour choice as a considered part of all Pac designs – from beautifully crafted renovations to bold contemporary new builds. “We believe colour plays an integral role in the creation of any spatial environment,” says Aaron. “It is a powerful tool in the architect’s kit: The way colour and pattern work in architecture is much like that in clothing or graphic design, combining elements thoughtfully to create balance and interest. I am intrigued by how colour enlivens drab spaces and adds another dimension to a design.”

Experts working in the field of colour have seen how it can boost productivity, creativity and positivity. Some colours make people feel better. Research has shown that blue can reduce the onset of stress-related tension headaches, while red can enhance alertness and yellow improves focus. In short, colour can improve your wellbeing and enhance your quality of life at home.

Heathcote Valley House by Pac Studio. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Aaron knows first-hand the impact colour can have in a domestic setting – one of his favourite spaces is his home office, a sunny, north-facing room painted in pale yellows and dusty ochre oranges. “These colours create warmth and cosiness, and I find them deeply satisfying to work in. I favour dusty colours – low-saturation palettes mixed with greys or complementary tones. This produces soft, subtle shades such as dusty blues, greys, greens, browns, and yellows, often evoking landscapes, gardens, and earthy materials like stone, clay, or ochre. I find these colours calming, restful, and connected to the land,” he says. “Sarosh, on the other hand, likes vivid, saturated tones reminiscent of the work of Mexican architect Luis Barragán.”

Pac has discovered the best way to get clients over the line, and make them feel safe with their bold colour selections, is to share a real life example: “We take them to see a project that we’ve done and that really helps, when they can see where we are going with their design, and what colour will bring to the overall look and feel,” says Aaron. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Interior designer Natalie Parke, of interior design studio Dessein Parke, says there has long been an awareness of the power of colour to impact the way we feel. Ancient Egyptian and Chinese medicines both tapped into the benefits of using specific colours in therapy spaces to heal and soothe people.

“The secret to using colour well is understanding it, what you are trying to achieve with it and why. Colour is just a tool that you use to support the creation of a space, and when you know what your end goal is you can use it to build up that narrative or vibe. The key is not underestimating how powerful it is – we often don’t realise the effect it is having on us and the environment around us,” she adds.

Interior designer Natalie Parke. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Natalie used the calming power of colour after a particularly difficult and stressful project – the construction of her own family bach at Tairua.

“The build for Caspers House was insanely difficult. We had amazing builders but literally everything that could go wrong did. It was intense. Because of this there was quite a lot of PTSD associated with the house so the inside needed to be something that would force you to relax as you entered, possibly without you realising and definitely without giving you a choice.”

She opted for a deep midnight blue, Poor Knights by Dulux. Doubling down on the bold choice, she employed an interior design technique known as colour drenching, where a single colour is used extensively throughout a space, including walls, ceiling, trim and even furniture. This creates an immersive and cohesive look by intentionally saturating the space in one colour.

“It is an amazingly serene space to be in. The very dark colour creates a bit of a cave vibe which is very cooling and desensitising and is just so lovely to live with,” she says. “There are also some massive windows so there’s a lot of light coming in all the time, from lots of different angles. It is so fascinating how the blue is often not blue, but shades of teal and in some angles almost white. And at night, it is the same colour as the sky so it creates this seamless view to the outside which is magical.”

Not surprisingly, the dramatic décor draws a mixed reaction from visitors. “It is confronting. Some people could not understand why anyone would want to paint the interior of an entire house one colour – and that colour was dark blue.”

Interior designer Natalie Parke wanted to evoke a feeling of serenity so she used colour drenching, painting the walls, ceiling, trim – and even the furniture of Caspers House – a deep midnight blue. Photo / Sam Hartnett

She’s as passionate about her dark blue interior as the day it was painted. “If you are designing a space for yourself, remember it is for you, not other people. Do what makes you happy and suits your needs. It’s okay if your vibe is different, that’s what keeps life interesting.”

A bathroom project on Waiheke Island is another favourite of hers. “These amazing clients were happy to go for walls in light purple and the floors and basin in terracotta. On the colour wheel these colours are triadic (at triangle points with each other) and seen in nature together lots but in a bathroom, a bit less so,” says Natalie, who was delighted to find like-minded creatives who appreciated her colour-confident style.

Erina says the secret to using colour well lies in confidence, balance and intention. “It’s about trusting your instincts (or mine) and using colour with purpose – whether to energise, calm or create drama. I think some people get put off using bold colour as they think it will be scary. The trick is knowing when to go bold and when to pull back, layering tones and textures so everything feels effortless, not overdone. Think of contrast as your secret weapon: rich hues with soft neutrals, or pastels popping against something deep and moody. And always, always consider the light - it can make colours sing or fall flat. Done well, colour brings pure joy.”

Then why have we been lost in a sea of greige for so long? Aaron and Erina believe it’s driven by the real estate market. “Agents recommend neutral colours to appeal to a wider range of buyers,” says Aaron. “As a result, many view their house as an asset rather than a home. White and grey feel safe. But paint is economical, transformative, and easy to change. If you like colour, use it – you can always repaint before selling.” Erina agrees: “There’s a longstanding belief that neutral walls are easier to live with and better for resale, so many Kiwis design for the next owner rather than for themselves.”

This unusual combo of light purple and terracotta, designed by Natalie Parke, was a hit with the colour-confident clients. Photo / Sam Hartnett

She’d like to see more people creating homes that suit them and their lifestyle: “While neutrals can be beautiful, they can also become a bit of a default. In a country full of creative, bold, and adventurous people, our homes don’t always reflect that spirit. Colour has the power to express personality, create mood, and make a house feel truly lived in. It’s time to shake the beige and embrace a little more joy on our walls!”

For those unsure where to start, Erina has a tip: “The best place to start? Your wardrobe! If you love wearing deep greens, warm rusts, or soft blush tones, chances are you’ll love living with them too. These are colours that already make you feel good – so bring them into your spaces. Start with playful touches like cushions, artwork, or a fun lampshade. Feeling braver? Wallpaper is a game-changer – try it in a powder room, a hallway, or even the ceiling for a real ‘wow’ moment. Paint your cabinetry, add a coloured trim, or choose a statement sofa in your favourite hue. Just balance those bold moves with a few grounding neutrals so it all feels pulled together. And don’t forget texture – layer in velvet, rattan, stone, or timber to add richness and warmth.”

At the end of the day, it’s not about following trends – it’s about creating a space that feels like you. So be bold, trust your gut, and have fun with it. Injecting colour into your home should feel like joy, not a job. Colour is meant to bring happiness – so let it.

More home truths

From homeware to expert advice.

Tray Chic! These Charming Platters & Plates Are The Ultimate In Summer Entertaining. Beautiful trays and platter to elegantly balance everything from cocktails to a collection of amuse-bouches.

10 Chic Wine & Cocktail Glasses Perfect For A Toast. Seeking a refresh for your occasion wares? These wine glasses are available to buy right now.

Vintage Maximalism & The Return Of Valance. Rooted in nostalgia, bedrooms are going back to the 1980s.