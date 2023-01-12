Beach, please. These towels are advocates for more fun time in the sun.

Does the perfect beach towel exist? We can’t vouch that these options are guaranteed to be your ultimate companion, as so many of what we’re looking for comes down to personal preference, but they do tick several boxes: cushy, comfortable and cool.

There’s a slight retro twist with this towel, perfect for long lazy days by the water’s edge. It features flatweave detail stripes. Size: 100cm x 180cm.

The mix of blues with a single yellow sun is like a minimalist work of art to be shown off publicly. Size: 86cm x 160cm.

At 600gsm, this is one weighty option that will last the distance. Crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton pool towel, this is a luxurious option for both pool and beach. Size: 90cm x 170cm.

Another luxurious option, the iconic Italian house is a popular choice with its medley of beautiful Mediterranean-inspired hues. It’s made from 100 per cent cotton velour towelling, so is super-plush. Made in Italy. Size: 80cm x 180cm.

One for the logo-mania-obsessed, this stylish reversible beach towel takes the beloved LA brand to the next level, utilising its slick monogram in a playful way. Size: 158cm x 82cm.

Want to feel like you're lounging at a five-star resort? This hand-loomed option will help, crafted in Pakistan and made from beautifully thick cotton towelling. Size: 86cm x 168cm.

A vibrant hue is a perfect option for the outdoors, made with premium 420gsm jacquard terry towelling. Size: 90cm x 175cm.

The luxury brand’s distinctive tiger motif whimsically plays with this towel’s large scale, a cosy option as a towel or a blanket for those cool summer evenings. Size: 98cm x 170cm.

Yes, it’s a bath towel, but we’d happily pack this charming option from the Japanese stalwart to the seaside. Size: 70cm x 150cm.

A perfect option for sporty, active relaxers, the French brand keeps it simple and chic with this geometric pattern, made with 100 per cent organic cotton. Size: 90cm x 160cm.

An elegant mid-century inspired print, this emerald green towel is a class act whether it’s dining al fresco seaside or simply sprawled in a beautiful garden.