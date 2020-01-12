The roaring twenties are back and Whanganui is expected to turn out in style for the Mainstreet Caboodle Vintage Costume Competition.

"We have teamed up with Mainstreet Whanganui to find the best dressed in six categories," Rose Jackson of the Metropolitan Club said.

Entries will be judged by doyennes of classic style, The Ballet School Dropouts and Whanganui born fashion designer and Project Runway NZ finalist Kerry Trent Ranginui.

Ranginui has been in demand as a judge since he made the final on Project Runway in 2018 and has even previously judged his fellow vintage costume judges.

"I awarded The Ballet School Dropouts, Trillian and Dahlia Dangerous the best group prize at Wanganui Cup Races in 2018.

"They are brilliant and I'm looking forward to judging alongside them this time."

The designer says he will be looking for contestants who wear their costumes with style.

"It's not just about the clothes but the way a person wears them and how they accessorise their outfit.

Advertisement

"For men who don't want to be flamboyant, I suggest classic cricket whites.

"Those brown caps that cricket players wore last century can give them a vintage look and there are other ways to dress them up."

Ranginui said he is looking forward to seeing the costumes in the steampunk category.

"I hear there are some very stylish steampunks in Whanganui."

There is a whole century of fashions to choose from and Ranginui said he would not mind seeing a few people turn up in 1970s or even 1980s fashions.

"Whatever they choose, I'll be looking for those who wear it with style."

The Metropolitan Club will present the Looking Good Costume Competition at the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Mainstreet Caboodle. Photo / Sally Jane Smith

Jackson said she hopes there will be some male contestants willing to embrace some eccentric style.

"Beau Brummell, the famous regency dandy, once said in an apparent moment of madness, 'To be truly elegant one should not be noticed.'

Advertisement

"To that, we say, poppycock - everyone likes to be noticed."

"Dust off your vintage gowns, unbox your retro suits or get out the sewing machine and whip up a little number inspired by the past."

Categories for the competition are - Old School Child Cool for children 15 and under, River Side Chic for vintage boating or picnic outfits inspired by time spent by the Whanganui River, Roaring Twenties - deco style to dazzle the judges, Heritage Handmade for sewers and constructors, Steam Heat for all the steampunks in the crowd to wear their best or reinterpret steampunk in a summertime style.

And the Crowd Favourite which will be judged on spectators claps, whoops and hollers which will be scientifically measured by the Patented Crowd Clapathon Device which determines the winner.

"We look forward to seeing children dressed in the roaring 20s style," said Jackson.

"Sailor suits, little flapper dresses, feathers and hats."

Jackson said there will be plenty of time to sign up before the judging starts.

"In previous years we've had people lining up for judging without having registered.

"Entry is free but it is important to sign up with you want to win one of the great prizes on offer."

Kerry Ranginui judging Ballet School Dropouts Trillian and Dahlia Dangerous at the Wanganui Cup Races in 2018. Photo / Bevan Conley

Contestants will be in to win a prize pack from Paiges Book Gallery, a collectable Hendricks Gin Tea Set, Corps de Burlesque School of Seduction vouchers, New Zealand Fashion Museum prizes, Dilmah Tea gift packs and more.

Everyone who enters will receive a free My Home Town Whanganui guide for braving the catwalk.

For those who wish to give their outfits a test run and practice their dancing, Whanganui's newest bar Porridge Watson will be holding The Vintage Social on Friday night.

The opening night event will feature a best-dressed competition while DJs will play jazz, blues, rock and roll, 60s pop, 70s rock, disco, glam, psychedelia, mod, Motown, soul, RnB, and 80s pop classics under one roof. Tickets are $10.

Meanwhile the Looking Good Costume Competition is on at Majestic Square, 2pm, Saturday, January 18. Sign up from 12pm to 1.30pm.