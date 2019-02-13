Following a delayed start, Kerikeri Croquet Club has finally managed to get up and running by holding its first All Day Tournament of the summer season on new lawns last week.

A report from the club noted the delay had been caused through a new seed sowing project being held up for a few months because of the all the wet weather which was incurred through winter and into early summer.

The club hosted teams from Whangārei, Kensington, Mangakaramea, Doubtless Bay and Kaitaia for the Tile Warehouse Kerikeri tournament on Friday, February 8, which saw both codes — golf croquet and the more traditional association format — contested under overcast skies with intermittent breezes and only one short sharp heavy shower.

The weather was actually regarded as a pleasant alternative to all the hot humid weather everyone has been experiencing.

The top placegetters were presented with prizes from the event sponsor and were as follows.

Association: Annette Molloy (Kensington) 1, Drago Yelavich (Kaitaia) 2.

Golf croquet, juniors: Pete Nielsen (Kensington) 1, Brian Bridge (Doubtless Bay) 2, Flo Osborne (Kensington) 3; seniors: Brian Atkins (Kaitaia) 1, Elaine Allerby (Kerikeri) 2 and Marilyn Williams (Kerikeri) 3.