Ryan McGhee, one of five comedians who'll take the stage in Kerikeri, loves Kiwi audiences for their willingness to laugh at themselves. Photo / Supplied

A two-hour comedy showcase will bring some of New Zealand's favourite performers to Kerikeri's Turner Centre on Friday, May 27.

The diverse range of newcomer and veteran talent proves that comedy in Aotearoa isn't just for the major cities, and in fact, according to new comedian Ryan McGhee, is much more fun to watch with a smaller local crowd.

"The best thing about regional gigs is that the audience is really up for a good laugh," said McGhee.

"It could even be some people's first time out at comedy, and just they're there to have a great time.

"There's more energy in the room and more opportunity for banter with the audience, too."

McGee, who's originally from Scotland and has only recently gained permanent residence in New Zealand, said Kiwis are similar to Scots in terms of how willing they are to laugh at themselves.

"You can be very real with people on stage here," he said.

McGhee's act pokes fun at Kiwi-isms he's noticed as a relative newcomer here, as well as the differences between life in New Zealand and his last home of Sydney, Australia.

He also shares his hilarious experience of living and dating in New Zealand as it compares to Scotland, and the highly-superficial gay scene in Sydney.

McGhee said the night's line-up offers such a diverse range of comedians, which is a rare opportunity at a smaller local gig.

He said this goes over well in New Zealand, where there's very little hierarchy among comedians.

"You sit in the green room next to the biggest names in comedy and they chat away to you, ask you how comedy's going, just have a yarn with you," he said.

The night will be hosted by Michele A'Court, who won Female Comedian of the Decade at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards in 2010, and is likely to be familiar to many through her work on TV and radio in addition to the stage.

Headlining the night is Jeremy Elwood, who's best known as a regular panellist on TV3's 7 Days and RNZ's The Panel.

Other comedians include Tongan Māori comic Opeti Vaka from South Auckland, who was a Wellington Raw Comedy Quest winner in 2019, and actor-turned-comedian Sera Devcich of The Project and 7 Days.

McGhee, who has only ever known comedy in a Covid world, describes it as a perfect opportunity to make light of life's challenges.

"With everything else going on in the world, comedy is a unique opportunity to park your worries at the door for a few hours," he said.

The Turner Centre has recently released 50 tickets in the gallery at just $29.90. Door sales will be available but advanced purchases are recommended.

Standard tickets cost $49.90, student and senior tickets $39.90, and are available at iticket.co.nz .



The event was made possible thanks to support from Pub Charities Ltd and the Far North District Council through the Creative Communities scheme.

This event is R18. Performance may include strong language and adult themes.

For more information, visit: turnercentre.co.nz .