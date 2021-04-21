The glory days of Mangonui rugby

The Mangonui rugby team 1957, holders of the Harding Shield. Back Row: Denny Wilson, Bill Wordley, Ivan Yuretich, Drago Yelavich, Jim Wright, Kenny Clarke, Cecil Henderson, Peter F Jones (vice captain) Mac Berghan, George Erstich. Second Row: Ned Wilkinson (selector) Colin Cowie, Dixon Wright, Rod Yates, Ned Erceg, Max Robinson, George Pivac, Goy Yelavich, Des Magee, Arnold Rae (chairman). Front row: Wayne Wrack (ball boy) Tom Hoddle, Gerry Wilson, Percy Erceg, (captain) Doug Wilkinson, Ted Thompson, Eric Flinn, Warren? MacKenzie (ball boy). Absent: Leo Yates, Alan Karena, G Kaka, Gordon Curreen, Max Heller, Willie Manga, Colin Carley.

There will be some real glory days to look back on when the Mangonui Rugby Sub-Union celebrates its centennial this year.

The northernmost sub-union in the country once boasted some of the best players in New Zealand, who struck fear into the hearts of the other sub-unions around the province. It also contributed some of the great names to North Auckland (these days Northland), the All Blacks and Māori All Blacks.

The team of 1957, pictured above, was arguably one of the best of all, a superbly talented squad that represented the Mangonui County with pride and distinction.

The highlight of the centennial celebration will be a Mitre 10 Cup pre-season game between Northland and North Harbour at Arnold Rae Park in Kaitaia on July 24. It will begin with an informal gathering at Kaitaia's Collard Tavern on Friday July 23, with a guest speaker, followed by Northland vs North harbour and Mangonui vs Bay of Islands (order to be confirmed) on the Saturday.

The players, management and guests will then adjourn to Te Ahu for the after-match function.