Roaming dogs close Far North tracks

Tracks closed by DOC in response to reports of roaming feral dogs. Graphic / DOC

The Department of Conservation has closed a four tracks at the top of the Aupōuri Peninsula, and the Twilight Beach campground, in response to reports of roaming feral dogs.

Up to four packs of dogs have been reported between Hukatere (90 Mile Beach, north of Waipapakauri Ramp) and Te Werahi Beach (Te Paki reserve), including on the popular Te Paki Coastal Track, including the northernmost section of Te Araroa, which DOC believes pose a risk not only to those who walk the track but also to recreational hunters, riders, and anyone who may be working in the proximity, including DOC staff.

The Cape Reinga - Te Werahi Beach, Te Werahi Beach - Twilight Beach, Twilight Beach - Te Paki Stream and Twilight - Te Werahi loop tracks, and the Twilight Beach camp ground, were closed on Thursday last week, DOC hoping to open them again within a week once "the situation is under control."

The Cape Reinga lighthouse track and Te Paki Stream have remained open.

DOC said it was working closely with the Far North District and Northland Regional councils, iwi and land owners, and urged people to report feral dogs to their local council.

Abraham Witana, acting operations manager for DOC's Kaitaia area office, hoped the closures would be brief.

''No one has been attacked, but we are very concerned by the risk this poses to members of the public who use the tracks and micro-campground at Twilight Beach,'' he said.

''We are working on a range of options, including trapping and culling, and will likely use specialist contractors.''

Part of the closed area was home to kiwi, which were particularly vulnerable to dog attack.