Photos: Ōhaeawai celebrates Taiamai Day

Hundreds of people turned out for Taiamai Day on Saturday, an annual gala and community get-together for the Ōhaeawai area. Kai and second-hand stalls lined Hobson St from Te Korner to Ōhaeawai School along with information stands about Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust's plans for a reservoir just north of town and entertainment in the form of line dancing and a bouncy castle for the kids. The focus was, however, on food with everything from cotton candy to hot hāngī and bacon-and-egg fry bread butties making sure no one went home hungry.
