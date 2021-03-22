Photos: Ōhaeawai celebrates Taiamai Day

Seven-year-old Skyla Tangira of Kawakawa with just a few of the visitors to Ōhaeawai's Taiamai Day. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hundreds of people turned out for Taiamai Day on Saturday, an annual gala and community get-together for the Ōhaeawai area. Kai and second-hand stalls lined Hobson St from Te Korner to Ōhaeawai School along with information stands about Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust's plans for a reservoir just north of town and entertainment in the form of line dancing and a bouncy castle for the kids. The focus was, however, on food with everything from cotton candy to hot hāngī and bacon-and-egg fry bread butties making sure no one went home hungry.

Raising money for Ōhaeawai-Taiamai Junior Rugby are, from left, Aimee Ruka, Carole Smith and Graeme McKain. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ōhaeawai School teachers, from left, Raewyn Ritchie and Trish Brajkovich and principal Michelle Edwards raise money for the school with a second-hand stall. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boot Scootin' with Jo linedancers, with Jo Boocock at centre, show off some moves. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust representatives John Proctor, left, and Greg Hay with Kaikohe resident Francie Hogg. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe sisters Ocean-Myalee, 3, and Talya Henry, 5, play on the bouncy castle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This cotton candy is almost as big as two-year-old Kyirah Topia-Vakatini. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cotton candy man Steven Rakete of Kaikohe with daughter Laurelle, 7. Photo / Peter de Graaf