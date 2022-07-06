The new Pamapuria School mural with Gloria Seddon (relief teacher/former acting principal) and the students who helped create the mural. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A small school just south of Kaitaia has been a hive of activity recently, welcoming world-class researchers and unveiling a new school taonga (treasure).

Pāmāpuria School and its 80 pupils have been busy hosting a special blessing ceremony for its highly anticipated school mural, as well as a unique science wānanga with Otago University.

The mural was created by former long-time acting principal (now relief teacher) Gloria Seddon, in conjunction with a group of tamariki (children) ranging in age from 6 to 12.

The mural was revealed in front of the entire school on Tuesday morning and blessed by the Rev Venerable Fran Hokianga and her husband, minister Rapiata Hokianga.

The artwork is a nod to the local Pāmāpuria community and features symbols from the Te Paatu Marae, as well as other significant landmarks in the area.

Seddon said every classroom had provided their own individual artwork relevant to the mural and was proud of the legacy they had created for the school's future generations.

"My husband and I moved into this area in 1969, and my first permanent teaching position was at Pāmāpuria School," Seddon said.

"We were welcomed with open arms by the people of Pāmāpuria and this mural was my way of giving back to the community what they gave to me and my husband.

"This mural will probably be a one-off experience for these children, who can come back in later years and show their children what they achieved as a pupil here.

"I'm very proud of you all for achieving such a high standard of creative artwork."

Seddon thanked everyone who had been involved in the background, including local artist Sylvie Haines who applied the graffiti lacquer on the mural.

Tumuaki/principal Cheryl Bamber said the mural had taken years to complete due to several Covid-19 lockdowns and was a representation of the school's pepeha and curriculum learning about local places and history.

"These drawings are done in paint pen and have been created by the students themselves," Bamber said.

"They incorporate themes from Ngāti Kahu our iwi, Mamaru our waka (canoe), Mangataiore our awa (river) and our local Pamapuria church, amongst other things.

"I'd like to thank Mrs Seddon for this and it's really nice to finally be able to show the mural off to everyone."

In addition to the mural reveal, Pāmāpuria School was also fortunate enough to recently host a group of Otago University chemistry students and their kaumātua who came to inspire the tamariki to engage in science.

Otago University Department of Chemistry outreach co-ordinator Dave Warren organised the wānanga (workshop), which focused on plastics and some of the issues associated with their use.

Pamapuria School tamariki learning about plastics and how to create biodegradable versions of it. Photo / Supplied

Bamber said the tamariki had a great understanding of the issues pertaining to plastic, particularly regarding waste in the moana (ocean).

She said the group also talked about what plastics were made from (crude oil) and how they could make biodegradable plastics instead.

The students also learned these could be broken down in the environment by using molecules found in natural products.

"Our senior classes made biodegradable plastic from gelatine and glycerol while our junior classes used a chemical made from seaweed to create jelly worms flavoured with Raro that they could eat," Bamber said.

Otago University chemistry students holding a science workshop focused on plastics with Pamapuria School pupils. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone was totally engaged in the experiments and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"Our tamariki are extremely keen for more scientific visits!"

Bamber said she hoped the wānanga would be something they could continue to offer at the school.