Māori seats decision applauded

The Northland Regional Council's decision to adopt Māori constituencies was welcomed with a spontaneous waiata from the public gallery. Photo / NRC

Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa last week acknowledged and supported the Northland Regional council's decision to formally introducing Māori representation on the council, with dedicated Māori constituencies from the 2022 local government elections.

"This is a great step towards realising our Treaty relationships. It is great for our Te Tai Tokerau whānau, hapū and iwi, as well as Māori and Pākehā in our communities," CEO Phillip Murray said, describing the decision as the council formalising its commitment to tāngata whenua.

Murray said the Human Rights Commission's annual review of race relations had identified Māori representation in local government, and an effective voice for Māori in the decisions of councils, as being among the top 10 race relations priorities.

"The recent election results have delivered the highest representation of Māori MPs (24) across all parties in government," he added.

"Māori representation at central and local government also reflects the status of Māori as tāngata whenua, and recognises Māori as the Treaty of Waitangi partner.

"The people of Te Rarawa look forward to more discussions and opportunities for partnership in forwarding the social, economic and cultural development of Te Tai Tokerau with the Northland Regional Council."