One of the most popular questions in the Far North can now be immortalised in T-shirt form. Photo/Supplied.

It's one of the most frequently asked questions in the Far North and now you can get a custom-made T-shirt in its honour.

Kaitaia-based ACA Clothing is now printing a crew-neck T-shirt with one of the most commonly asked questions, "Is the gorge open?"

The question refers to the notorious Mangamuka Gorge and whether it is passable.

Those on social media will have noticed the question is posed almost daily.

Due to the latest severe weather event, however, the frequency of people asking has spiked.

As a result, various Facebook page administrators have had to pin information at the top of their page in the hope of preventing people from continuing to ask the question.

Marley Maheno owns ACA Clothing, which he runs as a side hustle to his IT day job.

He and his partner, Brooke, work from home on the T-shirts, which are printed on demand.

Maheno explained ACA Clothing received requests for all sorts of apparel including school wear, sportswear, memorial T-shirts and other special interests.

He said he designed the "Is the gorge open?" T-shirt about a month ago after a resident thought it would be funny to wear it in the Far North.

"It wasn't my idea, Grilla Tactix owner Reti Blair wanted it done, so I made one and put it out there on the website," Maheno said.

"Since then we've sold about seven."

Maheno said he'd received all kinds of requests for local colloquialisms over the years like "Any scallops on the beach?" and "Is Kaeo flooded?"

The $40 crew-neck tee is a heavyweight material, with 100 per cent combed ring-spun cotton and is anti-pill, with side seams for a better fit and to prevent twisting.

The shirt is available in S- XXXXXXXL, excluding 4XL.

All online orders can be picked up from 19a Kitchener St, Kaitaia, usually within four to eight working days.

The SH1 Mangamuka Gorge remains closed between Kitchen and Makene Rds for the foreseeable future.