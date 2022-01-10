Kaitaia's Tyler Simeon celebrates commissioning to naval officer

Sub Lieutenant Tyler Simeon is looking forward to the next chapter of her Royal New Zealand Navy career. Photo / CPL Dillon Anderson

Kaitaia's Tyler Simeon says while growing up she was used to people talking down her options in life.

Her family has gang connections and both her parents went to prison when she was 12.

"Over the years I was told I would end up as a no-hoper."

She has since celebrated not one but two graduations in her Royal New Zealand Navy career, first as a Communication Warfare Specialist in 2011, and more recently as a commissioned Maritime Logistics Officer.

She wants to tell teens to never let their background, their upbringing or the opinion of others stop them from reaching for the stars.

In July, the 28-year-old began five months of Junior Officer Common Training at Devonport Naval Base, and on December 18 graduated among 10 women and 13 men from class 21/02.

She was promoted from Midshipman to Sub Lieutenant due to her Level 4 studies and experience.

As one of four graduating Maritime Logistics Officers, Sub Lieutenant Simeon will be responsible for the provision of support to the navy's ships, bases and personnel.

She will manage supply chain systems, human resources, cash control, logistics planning, catering and food services, in many cases as a team leader.

She said her navy career followed in her great-grandfather's footsteps who served on HMNZS Leander, a prominent New Zealand cruiser during World War II.

"I also wanted to travel, study, and earn money at the same time. University didn't look as appealing with the hefty study loans," Simeon said.

"A lot of my close friends at school went for the army or found jobs within Northland.

"I knew that if I joined the navy I could leave Kaitaia and see the world."

According to Simoen the distinctive 'Northland character' ran strongly in the navy.

"People from home feel like family to me here in Devonport, because we have that distinct upbringing of Northland life and seem to just always look out for one another."

There's actual family as well.

"Being Māori you tend to learn about whakapapa and your wider connections.

"I found out I'm related to a multitude of people in the navy, through knowing my pepeha, my marae and being immersed in whakapapa growing up."

Simeon said she loved watching her colleagues grow in the Junior Officer course, and as an experienced sailor she looked out for them.



Her biggest challenge was a week-long exercise in Whangaparaōa in a team playing the role of a navy advance force in a troubled Pacific Island.

"So much hard work, effort, sweat and tears leading up to that week and to look left and right at my 'oppos' during our night in the tunnels, knowing that we gave it everything, was definitely the best feeling to date. It was my biggest highlight of the course."

Ahead of her are trade courses, Simeon has her training in Maritime Logistics.

"I want to deploy to foreign countries and work with all three services, including land deployments. I would also like to study Human Resources and te reo Māori once I have a good grasp of my Maritime Logistics role."

If that wasn't enough, Simeon also has Level 4 qualifications in Personal Training and loves doing CrossFit, weights, and coaching.

"I also love paddling in waka ama, which I do in Takapuna. Even with service life I've been able to do this in my own time," Simeon said.

"In the future, I would like to start up a Waka Ama club for the Navy."

Her advice to others thinking about a navy career is to go for it.

"Give it your everything and find your passion. Make sure you are physically and mentally prepared but also leave all expectations at the door."