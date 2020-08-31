New Zealand's beekeepers are calling on New Zealanders to 'Bee a Hero' in September, Bee Aware Month, an annual educational campaign organised by Apiculture New Zealand and supported by bee lovers across the country.

Apiculture New Zealand CEO Karin Kos said there were two key goals of the campaign - to lift awareness of the critical importance of bees to the environment, food chain and economy, and to teach people some simple actions that everyone could take to improve bee health, such as growing bee-friendly plants in their gardens. Non-gardeners could also do their bit.

"Mowing your lawns less often is one really simple thing that can make a difference for bees. Weeds like clover and dandelions are great food for bees," she said.

She also encouraged for beekeepers, New Zealand's "everyday bee heroes," who, since the advent of varroa, had become essential to the survival of honey bees.

"Our beekeepers work hard to care for and protect our bees. Buying local honey, especially some of our beautiful native varieties like rewarewa or kāmahi, or other bee products, is a great way to back our beekeepers and their bees," Kos said.

It was also important to take care with garden sprays. She recommended avoiding them, or selecting bee-friendly products, and following the spray safe rules.

"Spray only in the early morning and evening, when bees are less active, never spray when flowers are in bloom, and always read instructions carefully before spraying," she said.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), which is a key supporter of Bee Aware Month, sets the rules around when, how and where insecticides can be used, acting general manager of the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms group, Clark Ehlers, saying insecticides played an important role in food production, but some were harmful to pollinators, such as moths, birds and bees.

"Bee Aware Month is a great time for people to ensure they're following label instructions when using chemicals, or using alternative pest control methods, to keep our pollinators safe," he said.

Throughout this month Apiculture New Zealand, its supporters and sponsors will be sharing bee facts, running competitions, and, where possible, organising community events. Go to www.beeawarenz.co.nz, and/or follow the Bee Aware Month Facebook and Instagram pages, for more.