Last year's three-day education tour by the Waipu Surf Lifesaving Club was a great success, and club members are about to return to do it all again.

They will be at Cable Bay at 3pm on Sunday, Maitai Bay at 2pm on Monday, and Tauranga Bay at 11am on Tuesday, teaching anyone who wants to learn skills including how to spot a rip, giving first aid demonstrations and showing how the Operation Flotation rescue tubes should be used.

Junior Surf Nipper games will also be on the programme.

"The more people there the better, young and old. Everyone will learn something new," Operation Flotation trustee Pat Millar said.

"Maitai Bay and Tauranga Bay are new sites for flotation devices, so it will be good to raise awareness within these communities as well as provide water safety education.

"Last year the club's tour was awesome. They are a class act, and we look forward to welcoming them again."

Ms Millar said she would be at all three sessions, district prevention manager Inspector Chris McLellan saying police would be there too.