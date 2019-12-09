"We've got 1,400 Kura Kaupapa kids coming to Kaitaia next week for WIKI HĀ 2019" said Trudy Brown, Chairperson of local kura Te Rangi Āniwaniwa," and everyone is humming!"

Because there weren't many places where students could play sport and engage with one another exclusively in the reo, 20 years ago Māori language advocates came up with WIKI HĀ (a Week of Sport) where Kura kids could gather from around the country to compete in traditional Māori sport, and celebrate their language and culture at the same time.

"WIKI HĀ has been held in a different part of the country every two years since 2005, and this year it's our turn" said Hone Ripikoi Jr, WIKI HĀ Event Manager.

"It's our Wharekura Olympics, and just like the real thing we're dealing with accommodation issues, sporting schedules, parking, big personalities, kura politics and everything else – and we're loving it! WIKI HĀ won't be back in Muriwhenua for 50 years so we want to make it an event to remember."

Te Rangi Āniwaniwa is hosting WIKI HĀ, which this year includes students, staff and supporters from as far afield as The Wharekura o Arowhenua in Invercargill and every other district in the country.

Local marae from as far afield as Te Kao have had to be booked to accommodate the multitudes, and the Kaitaia Business Association has come on board to support this once in a generation event as well, which gives the Far North an opportunity to promote all the local products, services and experiences that Kaitaia has to offer.

The sports include waka ama at Lake Ngatu, hopu ariki (Maori weaponry) at Te Paki, Ki-o-rahi at Taipa, and Manawa Kuaka, a 62km relay on 90 Mile Beach modelled on Te Houtaewa's historical run along Te Oneroa a Tohe.

All these events will take place in the different locations of the five Iwi of Muriwhenua – Ngati Kuri, Te Aupouri, NgaiTakoto, Ngati Kahu and Te Rarawa showcasing local landscapes and stories of the Muriwhenua region.

"The mass powhiri was at Āniwaniwa on Sunday," said Trudy "but the big public event will be the Parade through Kaitaia on Monday, starting at the Te Ahu at 8.30am and finishing down at The Warehouse, and we're inviting everyone to come along to welcome our manuhiri and celebrate all that is good about our town, our community and our region."

Ms Brown said they were asking locals to be patient and to expect some delays, as streets would be temporarily closed to accommodate the procession of up to 1500 participants.

"An event of like this relies on a volunteer base largely made up of whanau," she added, "and if you're keen to help, email hone@aniwaniwa.school.nz or dial up wikihaa@aniwaniwa.school.nz for more information about the daily sporting schedules."