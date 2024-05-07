Palmerston North city councillor Lew Findlay says 450 words is nowhere near enough to praise the city. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION

I often refer to Palmerston North as the centre of the universe because it is the best city in New Zealand to live in.

We have a lot to be proud of. We offer almost everything a big city does but with the added advantage of convenience and accessibility. For instance, we can reach the beach within half an hour, a feat some people in Auckland can only dream of. Our city is well-connected, and we don’t often face the traffic jams common in many other cities (until we altered Featherston St). This level of convenience and accessibility is something we take pride in, and it’s part of what makes Palmerston North such a great place to live.

Our city is not just about convenience and accessibility; it’s also a hub of culture and art. We have many assets in our city: three theatres, the Regent, the Globe, and Centrepoint. Centrepoint is the only professional theatre outside the main centres in New Zealand. We also have a well-presented art gallery as well as an up-to-date museum.

We have one of the best libraries in New Zealand, and it is nationally recognised for this. Plus, we have four suburban libraries. We also have a library bus that travels around the city every week. Our public art is the envy of other cities. We are blessed to have three top-quality movie theatres. These cultural assets are a testament to the vibrant and enriching life Palmerston North offers.

Our parks and sports fields are top-quality. Victoria Esplanade is an incredible asset to our city, with the Dugald MacKenzie Rose Garden being one of the top rose gardens in the Southern Hemisphere. As it expands, Linklater Reserve promises to be another esplanade on the city’s eastern side. Our arena is up to standard with any other around the country. This can be shown by the number of national competitions we have there.

How many cities do you know that have a massive area in the middle? The Square is the home of the New Zealand Rural Games, when every motel and hotel in the city is filled with visitors.

Our CBD has some of the best shopping in central North Island. This can be demonstrated by the number of people who travel to Palmerston North for a day’s shopping. Our cycle tracks are also an incredible attraction to our city.

Our schools are top quality, producing high achievers academically, culturally and in sports.

I could carry on, but I’m limited to 450 words—nowhere near enough to discuss the praises of Palmerston North.

Lew Findlay is a Palmerston North city councillor.