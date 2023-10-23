Dave Mollard isn't just hoping for an All Blacks win but that after the final whistle on Sunday, nobody is talking about the ref, the post-match sledging or how boring the game was. Photo / Photosport.nz

Dave Mollard isn't just hoping for an All Blacks win but that after the final whistle on Sunday, nobody is talking about the ref, the post-match sledging or how boring the game was. Photo / Photosport.nz

OPINION

For the fifth time in a row, the Rugby World Cup will be won by either South Africa or Aotearoa New Zealand. I do feel sorry for the fans of every other rugby nation on Earth that on Sunday, the two greatest rugby nations go head to head for the first time this century in a World Cup final.

Not sorry enough that I would want any other teams in the final, but I acknowledge their pain, especially the fans of the Emerald Isles and la France. They had their hopes and dreams crushed like a Uruguayan scrum by the powerhouse Bokke and silky-smooth Men in Black.

The quarter-finals were the best examples of rugby I have seen in a long time, the semis not so much, and the final promises to be an epic clash as long as the Blackness can convince the Saffas to play rugby rather than play time-wasting.

No matter what happens on Sunday, I have some suggestions that will make our game better.

No matter what you think of Johnny Sexton, as soon as the final whistle blows, the sledging stops. Show some class whānau. The other team knocking the ball on is not a reason to go wild with celebrations like the English team were doing. Sure pump up your own teammates, but there is a time and a place. If an opposition loses their boot, don’t throw it away like a child throwing their toys out of the cot. You are not a baby. Treat the referee team with some respect, they will make mistakes but so will all the players. If you want to yell at a whistleblower, play football. I’m talking to you Owen Farrell. Let’s make scrum infringements free kicks rather than penalties. All dominant forward packs (including the Blackness) now play the referee rather than the other team at scrum time in the hope of getting a lineout 30m up the field or three easy points. Allow Pasifika nations more preparation and home games than they get now. The All Blacks are together fulltime for five months a year, the Fijians are together for a few weeks every year. Imagine how good they would be if they were given time to build combinations. More women’s rugby. Our wāhine toa have shown us the way to embrace a version of rugby that is fun, fast, powerful and respectful.

On Sunday morning I will be offering plenty of advice to the players, coaches and referees as I channel my energy into the Men in Black. I hope we win, but I also hope after the final whistle, nobody is talking about the ref, the post-match sledging or how boring the game was.

Kia kaha Kapa o Pango.

Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.