Last week, my colleague and National's spokesman for climate change, Todd Muller, called out the Government. He called them out on the deliberate narrative they are fuelling, which accuses our agriculture sector, and the farming families who underpin it, of being climate and environmental villains.

It started over a decade ago with the dirty dairying campaign, but now they have broadened their rhetoric to include all our animal food producing sectors. These voices are no longer at the extreme of our community debate, but rather at the centre of our government. Their core belief is that our future world cannot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: