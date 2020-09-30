Two car crashes, one in Whanganui and one in Hāwera, led to seven people being taken to hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

Four people with minor injuries were taken to hospital after a car rolled in Whanganui.

Emergency services were notified of a single-car crash on Airport Rd just before 10pm on Wednesday.

A person was trapped and two children were involved in the crash, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The passengers were two young mothers and two babies, aged 6 and 7 months old. They were checked at Whanganui Hospital and released later that night.

Early this morning, emergency services were alerted to another car that had rolled, in Hāwera.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Denby Rd just before 8am.

A car had rolled and come to a stop by an electric fence. All occupants were out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

Two St John ambulance crews assisted at the scene. Three people were taken to Hāwera Hospital, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.