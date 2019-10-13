A group of talented young Whanganui lads have achieved a result no others have after winning the BBNZ U13 Central Regional Boys B Grade Basketball Championship in New Plymouth at the weekend.

The Ross Cronshaw-coached side went through the competition unbeaten, topping their pool with a 99-30 thrashing of Taranaki Country on Friday, then dishing out an 85-63 semifinal beating to Hawkes Bay B.

That win put the Whanganui lads into the final against Hutt Valley Green who proved no obstacle - Whanganui won 64-52 in one of the closer encounters all week.

Two of the 12-strong squad, Nehemiah Su'a and Diamond Robertson-Hiri, have been invited to the New Zealand U14 camp next year after impressing selectors with their performances throughout the tournament.

Coach Ross Cronshaw, left, and his talented young title winners after winning the BBNZ U13 Central Regional Boys B Grade Basketball Championship in New Plymouth.

"To have two players selected to go to the camp next year is something special and to get this far in the competition is a great result, the best by any Whanganui team at this tournament. Last year, we finished eighth," Cronshaw said earlier in the tournament.

Competing at the tournament would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors Wayne Luxton from the BBNZ, Pak 'n Save and the Whanganui Basketball Association.

The Whanganui squad included: Wiremu Newton, Mason Henry, Arapeta Steedman, Nehemiah Su'a, Taylor Hay-Martin, Diamond Robertson-Hiri, Moses Newton, Ali Whanarere-Tauri, Micah Leiasamaivao-Turvey, Lucca Chant, Kayne Whiti and Carlos Hay-Martin.