Television hosts on Donald Trump's favourite show were literally lost for words after the US President went on a lengthy rant live on air.

Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade were speaking to Trump over the phone but struggled at times to even get a line of questioning in.

The President began his interview, his first with the show in more than a year, by revealing it was Melania Trump's birthday.

However, it didn't take long for Trump to begin ranting against the "horrible" Iran nuclear deal and the FBI investigation into his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The President also took aim at NBC News political director Chuck Todd who questioned the Trump Administration's approach to negotiations with North Korea.

The criticism led to the President slamming him on Twitter last week.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Trump then moved onto broadcaster CNN.

"When you look at some of the others, you look at, like CNN, they'll have a council of seven people, and of the seven people, everyone of them is against me," Trump said. "I'm saying, where do they even find these people?"

The phone-in got even more awkward as the hosts tried to interject to remind the President they were running out of time.

Trump let loose on FBI with his voice noticeable louder.

"Our Justice Department, which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won't ... should be looking at that kind of stuff [alleged anti-Trump bias in the FBI], not the nonsense of collusion with Russia and everyone knows it," he said.

The interview was via phone which meant viewers were left looking at the mostly silent hosts for long periods of time.

The interview was eventually brought to a close when Kilmeade interjected.

"We could talk to you all day, but it looks like you have a million things to do," Kilmeade said.

"We'll see you next Thursday, Mr President."

For what it's worth Trump thought it was a great interview and tweeted he had a great time.

Loved being on @foxandfriends this morning. Great show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

There were many on social media who disagreed with him.

Others thought he scored some own goals during the rant.

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Meltdown on Fox & Friends

- Admits Cohen isn’t his attorney

- Admits he spent night in Moscow

- Fox finally had to cut him off

- Feds get their way in Cohen case

- Ronny Jackson withdraws

- Trump is blowing everything

- It’s still only 7:50pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 26, 2018

The Fox & Friends Faces at the beginning of the Trump appearance, and at the end of the Trump appearance. pic.twitter.com/aNZpq3QAlv — Amazin (@amazinmind) April 26, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Can you please go on Fox & Friends once a week and rant? Let America hear your unfiltered self on live TV. It's exciting and helps Dems. Thanks. https://t.co/J7mUTx2y7s — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 26, 2018

Trump doesn't need to testify in front of Mueller to incriminate himself, he can just keep going on Fox and Friends!!!! — Robert (@ColSand42) April 26, 2018