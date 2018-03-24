A lawyer for a porn actress who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that his client might have photos or videos backing up her claims.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels posted a photo on Twitter showing a CD inside an opened safe, reports Daily Mail.

"If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta," he wrote.

"Basta" is the Italian word for "enough."

Advertisement

An interview with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to air Sunday on the CBS '60 Minutes' program.

Earlier this month Avenatti refused to say whether Daniels has visual evidence of her claims.

But in a letter to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Avenatti wrote that Daniels wanted to be released from a 2016 nondisclosure agreement that she signed in exchange for $130,000 ($179,673).

Declaring the agreement null and void, he wrote, would permit her to "use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession.'

Michael Avenatti has undertaken a slow-roll PR campaign on Daniels' behalf, extending her 15 minutes of fame by several weeks. Photo / AP

Avenatti demanded Thursday that the Trump Organization, the president's real estate company, preserve all of its records relating to the $130,000 payment.

Citing "unmistakable links" between Trump's company and the confidentiality agreement, he said he intended to subpoena the firm for the same documents.

In his letter, Avenatti demanded they preserve all emails by Cohen that mention Daniels, as well as any emails and text messages related to the alleged relationship.

He sent similar demand letters to two banks, asking they preserve documents connected to the transaction.

NEW: In 2011, Stormy Daniels told a polygraph examiner that she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump in 2006.



The exam concluded she was being truthful, according to copy of report obtained by @NBCNews on Tuesday. https://t.co/lRaabJ1C8e pic.twitter.com/8plef08qeP — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2018

Avenatti also enclosed an email showing Cohen used his Trump Organization email address in correspondence with a representative from one of the banks. In the e-mail, the representative said funds had been deposited in Cohen's account.

Cohen has denied there was ever an affair and said he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket, using a Home equity Line of Credit to get the funds. He has said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Clifford and he was not reimbursed for the payment.

"We intend on using all legal means at our disposal to uncover the truth about the cover-up and what happened," Avenatti said Thursday. "When we are done, the truth will be laid bare for the American people."

Clifford filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles earlier this month seeking to invalidate the agreement so she could 'set the record straight' and discuss her alleged relationship with Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year.

Trump has denied Daniels' claim that the pair had a months-long sexual fling between 2006 and 2007. Photo / AP

The lawsuit said their relationship included encounters in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Beverly Hills, California. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

Clifford has also offered to repay the $130,000 in hush money and argued in court documents that the agreement is legally invalid because Trump never personally signed it.

The letter also charged that Cohen "attempted to interfere" with Clifford's ability to hire Avenatti as her attorney, but provided no additional details.

Avenatti also noted in his letter on Thursday that Jill Martin, another Trump Organization attorney, had initiated an arbitration proceeding in Clifford's case, which the company said did in her "individual capacity."