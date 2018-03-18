A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling during a show in Tampa, Florida.

Yann Arnaud fell while performing during a March 17 performance of the show VOLTA, the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group confirmed in a statement.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him," Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group president and CEO Daniel Lamarre said.

"Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."

The Tampa Bay Times reports video shows Arnaud falling about a dozen feet after losing hold of an aerial strap. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Audience members described the fall as "traumatising", Nexstar Broadcasting's News Channel 8 reported on its website.

It said a man named Julian Martinez was in the crowd and said he noticed Arnaud before the fall.

"I saw the performer visibly straining to hold onto the rope," Martinez is quoted as saying.

"I saw the two acrobats exchanging glances beforehand and I don't know if one was trying to see if the other was OK."

He knew soon as the performer fell it wasn't good.

"It was awful, you heard all the cries of the audience. There were children there and they were freaking out," he said.

"I wish someone would have noticed it and stepped in. It kind of colors our opinion of what is going on behind the scenes. What is the cost of our entertainment at that point?" asked Martinez.