The parents of Charlie Gard, the British infant with a rare genetic condition, said they want to move their son to a US hospital where he would receive experimental treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates delivered a 350,000-signature petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie has remained on life support for months. It calls for Charlie to be transferred. "He's our son. He's our flesh and blood. We feel it should be our right as parents to decide to give him a chance at life," Yates told reporters. "There is nothing to lose. He deserves a chance."

Parents of Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard. Photo / AP

Two US congressmen have promised to introduce a bill that would give the baby and his parents lawful permanent residency status in the US.

The hospital has previously said a new treatment would be futile. But it asked England's High Court to rehear the case after researchers at two hospitals shared new evidence about the treatment. The High Court will ultimately decide whether the treatment should be pursued.

Charlie was born in August with infantile-onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. He is unable to see, hear, move or breathe on his own.