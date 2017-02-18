10:54am Sat 18 February
Heroic Tesla driver will receive free repair costs after lifesaving manoeuvre

By News.com.au

Manfred Kick, 41, was driving his new car when he noticed a man in a Volkswagen driving erratically. Photo / Supplied via Facebook
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to cover the damage for a driver who sacrificed his expensive Tesla model S to save a stranger's life.

Manfred Kick, 41, was driving his new car when he noticed a man in a Volkswagen driving erratically on the Autobhan near Munich, Germany.

After watching the driver swerve across the road, he realised the man behind the wheel had fallen unconscious. So in a quick thinking and selfless act he quickly pulled in front of the car, violently braking until both came to a stop, reports News.com.au.

Mr Musk took to Twitter to pay tribute to the heroic act, writing: "Congrats to the Tesla owner who sacrificed damage to his own car to bring a car with an unconscious driver safely to a stop!"

He added that Tesla would provide "all repair costs free of charge and expedited".

According to German press, the 47-year-old victim is believed to have fallen unconscious after suffering a stroke.

Tesla Model S cars start at around $100,000 in Australia but the courageous act by Mr Kick likely saved the man's life.

Elon Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of Electric carmaker Tesla. Photo / Getty Images
After Musk tweeted about the event, social media users were understandably impressed.

"Anyone who puts their $70,000+ car on the line to keep a total stranger safe is a bit of a stud in my book," tweeted one social media user at Mr Musk.



Credit: Supplied via Twitter: @elonmusk

With The Sun.

- news.com.au

