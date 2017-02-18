Heroic Tesla driver will receive free repair costs after lifesaving manoeuvre

By News.com.au

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to cover the damage for a driver who sacrificed his expensive Tesla model S to save a stranger's life.

Manfred Kick, 41, was driving his new car when he noticed a man in a Volkswagen driving erratically on the Autobhan near Munich, Germany.

After watching the driver swerve across the road, he realised the man behind the wheel had fallen unconscious. So in a quick thinking and selfless act he quickly pulled in front of the car, violently braking until both came to a stop, reports News.com.au.

Mr Musk took to Twitter to pay tribute to the heroic act, writing: "Congrats to the Tesla owner who sacrificed damage to his own car to bring a car with an unconscious driver safely to a stop!"

He added that Tesla would provide "all repair costs free of charge and expedited".

According to German press, the 47-year-old victim is believed to have fallen unconscious after suffering a stroke.

Tesla Model S cars start at around $100,000 in Australia but the courageous act by Mr Kick likely saved the man's life.

After Musk tweeted about the event, social media users were understandably impressed.

"Anyone who puts their $70,000+ car on the line to keep a total stranger safe is a bit of a stud in my book," tweeted one social media user at Mr Musk.

