Torrential rain for North Island, Civil Defence warning for Bay of Plenty

The Bay of Plenty Civil Defence has issued a heavy rain warning for the region as the remnants of Cyclone Donna bring torrential rain to much of the North Island.

The ex-cyclone is expected to bring more than a month's worth of rain in two days for some areas.

The Met Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch from Kaitaia to the Bay of Plenty.

Rainfall will be heaviest in the Bay of Plenty. Niwa warned some spots could see more than 150mm by late Friday.

Rising rivers and streams, slips and surface flooding are all possible.

Bay of Plenty emergency management director Clinton Naude said people need to be prepared and make a plan.

"Think about what you and your family would you do if you couldn't get home, were stuck at home or had to leave home in a hurry? Would you be ready?

"What if there was no power, no water or no communication? If there is heavy rain coming, have you cleared your gutters or thought about your pets? A little bit of planning goes a long way," he said.

Local residents are advised to stay updated by listening to local radio and watching the BOP Civil Defence Facebook page and website, which offers a text alert service.

The Met Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kaitaia down to the Bay of Plenty, which lasts from this afternoon through till 3am on Friday.

Severe weather warnings are in place across the middle of the North Island.

MetService Severe Weather Warnings in Red, Watches in Orange in this diagram. For the complete picture go to https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X. ^AB pic.twitter.com/sHnsj3Oa3P — MetService (@MetService) May 11, 2017

Waikato Regional Council says it is watching rain and river levels closely as heavy downpours are expected to last through till tomorrow.

A MetService heavy rain warning is in place for Waitomo and Taupo.

The rest of the region is under a severe weather watch for heavy rain with gales possible about Coromandel and Taupo as well.

"Localised downpours are possible across the entire region," regional hazards team leader Rick Liefting said.

Catchments were still saturated in many places after recent severe weather which could add to flooding-related risks and accumulation of surface water, he said.

"However, council staff are confident that flood management schemes will handle the forecast rainfall."

Liefting said it should start to fine up tomorrow afternoon. He urged people to stay up to date with weather forecasts and warnings.

Edgecumbe's stopbanks are prepared, according to the Whakatane District Council, after they were overwhelmed by rain from Cyclone Debbie in April.

WeatherWatch said after ex-cyclone Donna passes by on Friday and Saturday a large high would come from the Tasman, bringing settled weather for three to four days.

The coming weeks may see a similar pattern of lows followed by highs, WeatherWatch said.

"When you zoom out and look due west around the globe you notice a pattern - high, low, high, low, high tracking eastwards towards the New Zealand area."

