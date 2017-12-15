Rocket Lab has again called off its rocket launch attempt, this time due to a power fault.

There has been much anticipation around the world for the launch of the high-tech Kiwi company's Electron rocket from the Mahia Peninsula.

Rocket Lab announced on Twitter about 3.25pm that today's launch attempt had been scrubbed following the identification of a power fault during ground checks.

"Team [sic] will work the issue tomorrow before a new target launch time is determined in coming days."

High winds resulted in the launch being called off yesterday and Tuesday's launch attempt was abandoned due to rising liquid oxygen (LOx) temperatures feeding into one of the rocket's nine engines.

On Monday the launch was put off because of the proximity of the International Space Station and deteriorating weather.

In May, the New Zealand-founded company's first test rocket made it to space but the mission was terminated before it reached orbit because of a communication glitch.

If successful, the 17m Electron rocket will deliver small satellites to low Earth orbit at an unprecedented frequency.

