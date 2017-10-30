Don't mess with emojis or cheeseburgers - at least that's the message Google received after being bombarded by a series of complaints about the tech company's cheeseburger emoji design.

The slice of cheese on the burger is in the wrong position according to fans of the fast food - an error Google CEO Sunday Pichai has promised on Twitter to address promptly, reports News.com.au.

The debate ignited when Mr Pichai responded to a tweet by Thomas Baekdal, who had written: "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top."

In response, one user suggested the emoji was designed by someone who has never eaten a cheeseburger, while others insisted it wasn't a cheeseburger at all but rather a hamburger.

Advertisement

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Mr Pichai responded to the controversy by saying that Google would drop everything to sort out the cheese dilemma on Monday.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Cheese misplacement is clearly the result of not enough diversity on the emoji team. Damn those vegetarians. — Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) October 29, 2017

So proud to work at a company which has it’s priorities right. — Neha Malhotra (@NehaMalhotra) October 29, 2017

According to Time magazine, Google is the only tech company to place the cheese underneath the meat patty. Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Whatsapp, Facebook and others all place the cheese on top - a position which is considered optimal for the cheese to melt on the burger.

@Facebook knows how. But team, we need to talk to @davidmarcus about being so stingy with the sesame. pic.twitter.com/Zu0VKVkV7u — Kaspar Klippgen (@KasparKlippgen) October 29, 2017

The debate has sparked other issues with emoji designs, with people complaining about everything from lettuce placement and number of sesame seeds on top of the bun.

Only time will tell how Google will change the image - if at all.